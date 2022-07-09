With the recent action taken by the Clinton City Council, the goal of getting a historic marker to be established here, honoring John Merrick’s birthplace, and what he has achieved, seems much closer at hand. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Council voted unanimously to allow a historical marker, recognizing Mr. Merrick be placed at the Vance Street Park.

As I have stated many times before, few North Carolinians have shined as brilliantly as John Merrick, whose birthplace has remained one of Sampson’s best kept secrets.

John Merrick’s rise from slavery to prominence began with the family’s decision to migrate from the Taylors Bridge Township, in Sampson County around 1871, in an attempt to escape the “cycle of poverty and debt” associated with sharecropping, in search of a better life.

Along his amazing journey, John Merrick worked as a laborer in a brickyard to help support his mother and younger brother; in the meantime, he learned the value of hard work while acquiring new skills which would serve him well in later life. Next, his journey took him to Raleigh where he worked in construction, and as a shoeshine boy in a popular Raleigh barbershop, where he eventually learned the trade of barbering in between shining shoes.

John Merrick’s third move, at the invitation of fellow barber will take him to Durham, N.C., in the early 1880s, and start him on an epic and historic rise ever recorded in the annals of American business. It will be in Durham that Mr. Merrick became positioned to serve his community in myriad ways that will benefit Blacks throughout Durham. His business, civic, and philanthropic involvement with the Black community in Durham will prove to be a match made in heaven.

John Merrick’s achievements in the field of business were all the more impressive because they were accomplished despite the handicap of segregation, sanctioned by the federal government as a result of the Plessy vs. Ferguson Supreme Court decision in 1896. In fact, Merrick and his associates became leaders in the creation of Black enterprises, including the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company, throughout the segregated residential districts in Durham, “where Negro enterprise flourished with unparalleled vigor.”

While visiting Durham in 1910, Booker T. Washington, the acclaimed Black spokesman in America during this time, credited the uniqueness of Black Durham with the “cooperation between the best classes of both races.”

Now, let’s not forget, this epic journey for John Merrick started on a plantation, south of Clinton, on Sept. 7, 1859. Today, nearly 163 years later, the local N.C. A&T alumni request your support, as we kickoff the last phase of the John Merrick marker fundraising campaign. To date, we have raised a little over $2,000 with about $900 left to be raised.

To assist with this marker, send any donations in the form of checks and money orders payable and mailed to: SCCNCAT, P.O. Box 2118, Clinton 28329. Include on memo line “Merrick marker.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.