Raise your glass!

No, I’m not going to break out into the lyrics of Pink’s smash hit single from her 2010 album; so you can all breathe a sigh of relief and put away your earplugs.

I was woofing down a burger and fries at the Dari-Delite with my surrogate brother David Demo and his family when a very proud father toasted the star player of the victorious little league baseball team.

“Here’s to another win for the Yankees,” articulated the coal miner as he lifted his Coca-Cola into the air. “Not only did your team win the game, but youns also had a complete shutout; and my son had a banner day.”

“Thanks, Dad,” commented the 6-year-old as his eyes sparkled with delight. “When I hit that triple into right field, I thought it was gonna go straight over the fence.”

Beaming from ear to ear, the little slugger stood upright before picking up his soft drink to reach across the table as he bumped cups with the proud father.

“Practice makes perfect,” implied Beverly Demo while taking a bit of her hamburger. “After playing another year of little league baseball, you’ll be hitting them out of the park.”

“You oughta start playin’ whiffle ball during recess at school this fall,” I suggested with a twinkle in my eyes while patting the extraordinary athletic on the shoulder. “Cause whatever team you’d be on, youns would win all the marbles for sure.”

“Not if I hit the ball into Old Lady South’s yard,” responded the hazel-eyed shaver with a wide grin across his face. “Cause if it goes over her fence, she’s gonna keep the ball and the marbles.”

The close-knit family burst into a fit of laughter thinking about the little old lady with the ball fetish as we contemplated what she did with all the confiscated items.

Once these little rapscallions finished up our satisfying meal, the tall young father took requests from the dessert menu before waltzing over to the sliding glass window to place his order with the soda jerk behind the counter.

When the teenagers inside the ice cream parlor finished preparing the delicious frozen treats, Paul Demo, Jr. assisted his father in passing out the ice cream cones, hot fudge sundaes and one mouth watering banana split.

“Now make sure you boys eat your ice cream over the table,” noted the mother of three. “I have enough laundry to wash; so I don’t need youns making any extra to add to the pile.”

“I don’t even have a change of clothes for you, Marcus Welby; so I need you to be extra cautious,” she added with a warm smile.

“We’ll be careful, Mom,” conveyed the mid-town resident as he placed his arm around his confidant. “If Mark makes a mess, he can always borrow some of my clothes.”

“Nobody needs to worry,” I divulged with raised eyebrows before taking a lick of the frozen delight. “Cause I love chocolate ice cream; so the only place it’s gonna go is down the hatch.”

“Then you better catch that,” asserted the oldest of the youngsters while pointing toward my dessert. “Because your ice cream’s about to drip down the other side of your cone.”

After these little scamps wolfed down the last of our waffle cones, we wiped the remnants of chocolate from our faces before throwing the napkins on the paper food trays.

“I’ll take your scraps for you, small fry,” mentioned the 10-year-old with a snicker while looking over at me. “I better throw away your trash; because I wouldn’t want you to fall in and get stuck like you did at the beginning of first grade.”

“How’d you know about that,” I queried the while dropping my jaw with a look of shock across my face. “Did David tell you about what happened last September when I got stuck inside that garbage can?”

“Nope,” exclaimed the rising fifth grader holding back a laugh while tousling my brown locks. “Me and my friends were standing on the side of the school when we saw Mr. Lou (Haddad) pull you out.”

The lanky adolescent snatched his younger sibling’s disposable food tray and stacked it with the other two before hopping up from the makeshift dinner table to toss the debris in the trash receptacle.

“Mercy me,” interjected the blue-eyed blonde with a chuckle as she handed her husband her food tray and napkin. “How in the world did you wind up getting stuck inside the garbage can?”

“Yeah,” assessed the mischievous juvenile after walking back over to the table and placing his foot on the benched seating. “We saw your brother push you in, but my friends and I never understand why.”

“Well,” I explained with wide eyes while lifting my hands into the air. “We made Indian bracelets in art class; and mine fell off my wrist and landed inside the garbage can; so I had to get it back.”

“But when my brother John pushed me up there, I got stuck and couldn’t get out,” I added with a chuckle.

When the little family readied themselves to blow up the cheese, Paul, Sr. chuckled while scooping me up in his arms as he pretended to dump me into the garbage can.

“See,” proclaimed junior as he slapped his knee while laughing at the scene unfolding before his eyes. “I tried to warn you at the ballpark that you were gonna get put in a garbage can sooner or later.”

“Is that so,” asked the father of three while fiendishly laughing as he attempted to grab his oldest by the waist. “If Mark’s going in this garbage can, you’re going in right behind him.”

After I escaped the clutches of the tall man with the help of my classmate, all us boys grabbed hands while running across the parking lot cackling like a pack of wild hyenas.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.