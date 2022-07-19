Most of us have had a spine-tingling chill shake us to our core after hearing an earsplitting squeal from one of the main characters portrayed in any number of horror flicks.

But when a ferocious canine nearly ripped me limb from limb, I let out a bloodcurdling scream that not only would have given me the lead role in Stephen King’s next motion picture, but it also could have raised the dead.

I’m just glad there weren’t any graveyards in the vicinity.

Although there weren’t any corpses walking around like it was the zombie apocalypse, it was at that very moment that I realized my fear of big dogs; and in my humble opinion, that was much more terrifying then to see dead people coming out of the ground.

It is an event that will forever live in my memory.

When my family lived in the small coal mining town of Bentleyville which was nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains of southwestern Pennsylvania, the Basey clan became an extension of our family during my father’s six-and-a-half-year tenure as the pastor at the local Assembly of God church.

After we moved on to the next pastorate approximately forty miles north of Pittsburgh, I returned nearly every summer to spend a week with Al and Linda Basey and their three daughters. While they never had any boys of their own, the couple treated me like the son they never had.

As an adolescent young man, it was sometimes difficult to deal with a trio of surrogate sisters, especially the oldest – Kathy. For the most part, we were pretty good friends until one of us did something the other didn’t like. Then we fought like cats and dogs in typical sibling rivalry fashion.

For the most part, I tried to go with the flow just to keep the peace; so when the outspoken preteen suggested we go for a bike ride, I was more than happy to oblige since it was one of my favorite pastimes.

However, I was required to use her cousin Tommy Basey’s two-wheeler which was safely tucked away in their locked garage just two doors down Woodland Road.

Did I fail to mention Tommy and his family were on vacation?

If memory serves, I vaguely remember borrowing a spare key from the assertive young girl’s grandmother without asking; so after breaking and entering into her uncle’s garage, we made off with the goods and were on our merry way.

One thing I didn’t like about living in the country is the fact that everyone seemed to have a dog. While some of them were chained up, many more were running loose since there were no leash laws in the township.

We traveled up and down the painted pavement in front of my host’s house for a good long while before we ran into some unwanted company – a pack of hounds.

The four-legged creatures came out of a wooded area along our marked path and began chasing us down the road until we left the area which they considered to be their territory.

Following a short break in the action, Kathy was ready to go for another joyride; but since I objected to having another encounter with the band of wild animals, our only other alternative was to go down the road in the opposite direction.

Unfortunately, that option also presented an issue since the first neighbor around the bend had a rather large German shepherd; but my companion assured me the canine was safely chained to his doghouse.

Throwing caution to the wind, I jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.

At first glance, things appeared serene; but that was only because the wolf-like beast lounged inside his doghouse totally unaware of our presence. Needless to say, the watchdog leaped from his shelter and began to bark incessantly on our next pass by the front of the house.

The hair on the back of my neck stood up when I thought that mangy mutt was about to rip the spike from the ground and attack me like his next meal.

Little did I know, my worst nightmare was about to become a reality.

Since I had enough of barking dogs for one day, my only desire was to go back to the Basey’s house and watch television for the remainder of the day.

But it was then that I realized the German shepherd was no longer chained up. It wouldn’t have been a problem except for the fact that the dog stood between me and my intended destination.

While the four-legged animal didn’t seem to be bothered by Kathy, it was ready to rip off my leg for some unknown reason; but I soon learned the motive for the dog’s vicious behavior.

My playmate’s cousin Tommy constantly agitated and tormented the canine; and since I was riding his bicycle, apparently the animal mistook me for his nemesis.

After several minutes of trying to convince myself that the dog would not harm me, I slowly began to ride past the house while doing my best to pretend I was invisible.

As I neared the neighbor’s house, I quickly realized that uncertain doom laid ahead.

The dog attacked my leg and started ripping my sock to shreds as the bike rolled into the front yard while I screamed bloody murder.

The canine’s owner bolted from the house to see what all the fuss was about.

I was irate by this time.

I thought, “What do you mean what’s the matter? Are you blind? Can’t you see that your dog is doing his best to rip me limb from limb?”

I have never been so terrified in my entire life.

Ever since that horrifying event, I have had an extreme fear of large dogs – and they know it. Because dogs can smell fear; and they can sniff me from a mile away.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.