“It’s hard to beat demographics.” The political commentator was referring to the changing demographics in the United States, and the difficulty the Republican Party may have in winning future elections. Demographics is defined as “the statistical data of a population, especially those showing average age, income, education, etc.” The commentator was referring to the demographics that show that the United States is getting more urban, younger, and less white. And these are people who have tended in the past to vote less Republican.

It is hard to beat demographics. In a sports contest, a small 1-A high school with few students will have a hard time beating a big 4-A high school with a much larger student body. The 4-A school will simply have a sizable advantage simply because of the number of students available.

Demographics are important in the business world, especially in marketing. You need to know the demographics of your potential customers. In other words, they need to know who is going to be buying their stuff, and then try to reach them. Have you ever noticed the advertising on the evening news? It’s easy to guess the demographic advertisers are trying to reach, and who still watches the evening news. (I’ll give you a hint, they wear dentures and take a lot of medicine.) I don’t believe it’s the 18 to 49 year old demographic that advertisers target normally. You won’t try to sell surfboards at a retirement community, or AARP memberships on a college campus.

Speaking of demographics, a study compiled from U.S. Census data by Carolina Demography, which is part of the Carolina Population Center at UNC, showed some interesting data for Sampson County. According to the demographic study, there has been no growth in Sampson County, with an actual decline in population between 2010 and 2017. I had heard presentations previously that stated similar figures, and have read statistics, while on the Triangle South Workforce Development Board, that coincide with them, showing growth in other counties, while little or no population growth in Sampson County.

The fact is that there has been little population growth in Sampson County during the past twenty years, and there is projected to be little growth during the next twenty years. Population growth is projected to be only in the western and northern part of the county. That’s the area closest to Raleigh and Fayetteville.

North Carolina’s population is growing rapidly, but primarily in areas in or near population centers. In other words, counties around Raleigh, Wilmington, Charlotte and other metropolitan areas are booming. There is some growth in other areas of the state, but counties that are primarily rural are experiencing little growth, or none at all.

Sampson County is one of those rural counties, with an agricultural and livestock based economy. In many respects, that is good, because it provides a pretty stable economy, and is better able to survive economic downturns. But, it does not attract those new industries, and there’s not a “coolness” factor that leads to the population growth that other areas experience.

It’s true that it is hard to beat demographics. But every now and then, one of those small high schools do get the best of the big boys. But it takes planning, preparation, hard work, and maybe a little luck. Will Sampson County experience growth over the next 20 years? The demographics say no. But maybe with planning, preparation, hard work, and yes, a little luck, demographics could possibly be beat. We need to start getting ready for the battle.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]