These are scary times. But are they really? Should we be so afraid of everything?

Recently, I was reading my morning Turning Point devotional. It was about facing fear. A.W. Tozier was quoted about fear and us. Tozier was a Christian pastor and author from the mid-20th century.

Tozier stated, “Fear is the painful emotion that arises at the thought that we may be harmed or made to suffer. This fear persists while we are subject to the will of someone who does not desire our well-being. The moment we come under the protection of one of good will, fear is cast out.”

The last line of the quote made me think. If we don’t have fear, we don’t need the protection of someone or something. And if we are scared, we will look for and support someone or something for that protection. Fear can end up being a useful tool for those not operating in the “good will” that Tozier attributes to God.

They say hordes of migrants, illegal aliens, whatever, are invading the U.S. on our southern border. Those illegal migrants are bringing in drugs, crime, and gangs. They say we should be scared and only they can protect us.

They say our planet is being destroyed, and it’s by us. They say this hot summer is proof of climate change, and we only have a few years before it’s too late, if it’s not too late already. They say we should be scared and only they can take the proper steps that can possibly save us and the planet.

They say that President Biden is out to radically transform our country, or that he is so clueless that he is unaware of the damage he is causing. They say the only way to stop him is to make sure that we elect their candidates so they can protect us.

They say that former President Trump is lurking in the shadows, just waiting to come back into power and finish destroying our country. They say that only they can stop him if we elect their candidates.

I could continue on with more examples, but I think you get the picture. Fear may be a painful emotion, but as was stated later in the devotion, it is also a powerful force. It’s a force that can make people look to something, or someone, for protection.

They know that, so they promote whatever they think will make you afraid and want to look to them for protection. But who are “they?” They are in many cases, if not most, politicians and many leaders in both political parties. They are also the media which promote conservative and progressive agendas. The media knows more fear and uncertainty leads to more eyeballs on their networks, and more advertising dollars.

But you have to be afraid in order to want to look for that protection. Of course, we should be concerned about the problems facing our lives. The illegal immigration problem at our southern border is real and needs to be addressed with real common sense solutions. Climate change is a real problem and, like immigration, needs to be addressed with common sense ideas, not radical fear filled programs. As for Biden and Trump, well, we need to be concerned, but not motivated out of fear and anger. (By the way, anger is fear’s first cousin, and they love to hang out together.)

We don’t need to be fearful, but we need to realize that others are often trying to make us fearful for their own benefit. And if they make us angry, that’s even better. They are trying to scare us into turning to them for protection. Don’t let them.

