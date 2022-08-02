After pushing the snooze button on my alarm clock for the second time, I drug myself out of bed while listening to the howling wind as it whipped against the outside of the house last Sunday morning.

I felt like pulling the covers over my head and going back to sleep because blustery days don’t sit well with me.

Since I have a balance problem on top of being disabled, it doesn’t take very much to cause me to tumble to the ground, which is the reason why I try so hard not to do anything that will catch me off balance.

Nonetheless, since I’m not Mother Nature, there isn’t much I can do to control the atmospheric conditions; so naturally, I cringed at the mere thought of going outdoors on a windy day.

I always picture myself as one of those drifting tumbleweeds as it blows through the streets of a deserted town just before high noon during the shootout scene in any number of classic western movies.

Despite the severe environmental factors, which lingered for most of the day, I was pleasantly surprised that the whipping wind didn’t blow me around town like a giant dried up plant in the desert.

Although, it was reminiscent of days gone by.

I was reminded of the time when the force of the wind blew the back door of my house wide open with me directly behind it, thereby, throwing me completely off the steps and landing me flat on my back during a violent rainstorm.

The recollection of that day made an indelible impression because it is forever etched in my memory.

It was the spring of 1999 when I worked as a service desk associate for Walmart at Sampson Crossing. Driving to work that Saturday morning with the wipers furiously going back and forth, I said a little prayer before walking into the three-ring circus I called work.

My petition actually served a two-fold purpose.

To begin with, Saturday was usually our busiest day of the week; but every time it rained, my job became that much more difficult. Because not only did I have to deal with the masses and their various complaints, I also had to wipe down every single item that passed over the counter.

However, my co-workers weren’t nearly as conscientious of dripping water making puddles on the high gloss tile floor.

The first time my foot hit a patch of standing water when I crossed the floor, my colleagues quickly realized why I was being so meticulous about wiping down each and every item a customer returned.

My feet went out from under me, and I landed on the floor with a thundering thud.

Granted, had I not been rushing around like I had a pair of roller blades strapped to my feet, it’s quite possible I could have avoided becoming a human floor buffer.

But this was Saturday at Wally World. Slowing down for a single minute meant that I would have been buried up to my neck in customer returns with no way to dig myself out.

Where did all these people come from?

Although, I quickly realized my struggle to walk across the water-streaked floor was fruitless after repeatedly toppling to the ground like Wile E. Coyote biting the dust every time he chases after the Road Runner.

I also lost the battle with the endless stream of customers lining up around the corner as my aching body screamed out in distress.

While driving the short distance to the solitude and serenity of home, all I could think about was getting into a warm bath of Epsom salt to relax my aching bones.

However, all the pain incurred upon my body at my place of employment paled in comparison with the agony that was about to befall me when I climbed the few steps into the house.

Upon pulling into the flooded yard as the downpour continued, I knew I was going to get drenched since I didn’t have an umbrella to shield me from the rain.

I gave up trying to carry one of those canopies on a stick long ago when a wind gust nearly lifted me into the air like Mary Poppins and flipped the umbrella in the opposite direction turning it into a birdbath.

Throwing caution to the wind, I made a mad dash for the back door as a bolt of lightning streaked across the cloud covered sky followed by a loud thunderclap causing my heart to skip a beat.

I quickly slid the small piece of metal into the keyhole and turned the doorknob upon reaching the top step of the house.

The next few moments of time seemed to slow to a grinding halt as a gust of wind caught the door while I removed the key from the knob.

Before I could react, the force of the wind blew open the door throwing me off the steps as I landed flat on my back knocking me into a semi-unconscious state.

There is no telling how long I laid there. I woke to the sound of roaring thunder and rain pelting against my pale face.

When I came to my senses, I heard the back door slamming against the side of the house as rain poured inside flooding the entryway.

At that point, the only thing I was concerned about was being able to stand upright. With the workday that just ended, it seemed like I had just been beaten to a pulp after going ten rounds against Rocky Balboa in the ring.

Miraculously enough, I managed to make it into the house without another mishap. Looking down at the flood of water around my feet, I knew it was going to take every towel in the utility cupboard to clean up the mess.

So much for coming home to enjoy a soothing bath.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton .