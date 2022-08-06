As a community, we have a moral obligation to commit to equality of opportunity for all, putting in place policies and practices that help the underserved and underemployed, allowing them to become self-supporting citizens. This is especially true when it comes to ex-offenders with felony records, a stigma that should not keep them from availing themselves to a chance for success. Everyone deserves a second chance.

Now, in North Carolina, that second chance for ex-offenders with felony records will include being able to register to vote and vote after they get out of jail or prison. In March 2022, a panel of NC trial judges ruled that a state law banning people with felony records from voting after they get out of prison was unconstitutional. Effective as of July 27, 2022, North Carolinians who are serving felony sentences, but are not in jail or prison have the right to register to vote. And this landmark decision will impact thousands in North Carolina, creating, for many, a future of hope. Residents serving a felony sentence can now vote!

To the many thousands of North Carolinians who will be impacted by this second chance, let this be a “new Freedom Summer” to register to vote and to make this another important step in restoring opportunity and hope. Just maybe, it’s time for an epic shift in how we view ex-offenders, transitioning back into society, creating a better balance where punishment and rehabilitation meet. It is shameful that we make it so difficult for ex-offenders to reintegrate into mainstream society. Let’s give them a chance, empowering them to make better choices as every American deserves a second chance.

So, let’s task ourselves with helping more people succeed in staying out of prison, considering our efforts as an investment for the general well-being of the whole society. Helping ex-offenders is in our own self-interest, allowing us to avoid the cost of recidivism, ex-offenders returning to prison. If we truly believe everyone deserves a second chance, we should be helping to bridge the gap for people coming out of prison by offering services to assist with employment, housing and education. By restoring one’s right to vote, we will remove barriers to productive citizenship.

Additionally, there is nothing more important than landing a job after coming out of prison, making it imperative for employers and companies to intervene and open up opportunities for people with past convictions. It is no exaggeration to say that finding that job is a defining moment in the lives of ex-offenders as employment is a chief factor in reducing recidivism. To get that first job, ex-offenders must be allowed to display and demonstrate their qualifications in the hiring process before being asked about their past criminal convictions. Just remember, one size does not fit all.

If we are to continue becoming a more just society, we must provide assistance for those who are actively seeking ways to improve their lives.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.