The word revenue neutral is a county manager and a board of commissioners’ dream word. In the vernacular of baseball, it’s their curve ball to the property owners in a county. In short, revenue neutral is government duplicity-speak.

It’s a word that was first hatched in the Hallowed Halls of the UNC School of Government and used exclusively by the county manager and board of commissioners in North Carolina. It’s “code” for them to approve current-year spending amendments in fixed county budgets. Let me explain.

Preparing a county budget is indeed a complex document. It has many components to raise and spend tax revenue.

Revenues must come from sources such as real estate tax, personal property i.e. auto and truck vehicles, including local sales tax and other fees such as permit fees. But only the real property tax portion is referred to as revenue neutral and even that depends on revenues generated from other components in the total budget document. For example, if a tax shortfall exists in revenue from the other collections, the real estate property tax (or funds from the budget surplus) will be required to make up the short fall.

Therefore, when the current-year operating budget is enacted and spending amendments, that were not formally budgeted, are approved in shameless meetings by the county manager and board of commissioners, these approvals blow holes in the original budget. The title of these amendments range from “Slip in a new tax, Max, to We need some more bread, Fred, to Grab what you can, Stan.”

Then, to pour salt into the local taxpayer’s wound, the county fathers declare how they promote small government by not raising the county tax rate. But note this:

When planned revenues fall short due to the enactment of new spending amendments, the increase in real estate property values (or the tax rate) will inevitably appear in the following budget-year. These increases are made either by fiat or through a process called, Re-evaluation of real estate property. Hence, revenue neutral is as phony as a $3 bill.

Therefore, to those that are proponents of the revenue neutral theory in budgeting, I have an Ice-Igloo condo, with balcony for sale. It’s located on the 27th floor of a high rise building in the Kaman Islands, where the average daily temperature is 97 degrees.

Jack Dawsey

Roseboro