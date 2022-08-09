When I handed my car keys to a good friend of mine, who had just received her learner’s permit, I was not prepared for the wild ride that would ensue and visions of spending the night in the slammer.

I was living on the Outer Banks of North Carolina at the southern tip of Roanoke Island in the little fishing village of Wanchese where I taught a combination fifth and sixth grade class at Wanchese Christian Academy.

During my first year of teaching at the school, I also taught three classes – history, math and science – to a mixture of high school students in grades nine through twelve.

Since I was living in a remote location where everyone seemed to be related in one way or another, I had an extremely difficult time fitting into their tight-knit community.

Even the other teachers at the Christian school where I worked seemed a little aloof.

Since I was with my young scholars for seven hours each day during the week, the high school students accepted me into their click a bit more easily; and since I was only a few years their senior, we meshed well together.

However, I knew befriending my students wouldn’t be an easy task; because many of them had a difficult time knowing where that line in the sand was drawn between teacher and friend.

But there were a couple of female students that seemed like kindred spirits and felt more like my teenage younger sisters than anything else.

These two girls were in all three of the high school classes which I taught. Rebecca Meekins was a freshman and Sheri Byrd was a junior; but she had been held back a year due to losing a few credits when switching schools.

Ever since Sheri snagged her learner’s permit, she was eager for me to let her get behind the wheel of my vehicle. Nevertheless, every time she mentioned it, I would grimace and bite my upper lip.

After a month of wearing me down, I finally caved under pressure and agreed to let her drive my white 1981 Dodge “K” car which I purchased for nine hundred bucks.

I was a little nervous and wasn’t sure how far I wanted her to drive; so the three of us planned to drive to Manteo, the only other town on the island, to grab a bite to eat.

We met at Sheri’s house where I handed her the keys to the very first car that I ever owned. She almost had to pry them from my death grip.

I should have known what kind of evening it was going to be when my absent-minded student forgot to put the car in reverse and nearly plowed into her sister’s truck parked directly in front of us.

After I gave her a crash course on the control panel, we were on our way to the next town five miles down the only road out of town.

Not long after beginning our journey, we spotted a young man from the church walking along the road in the opposite direction. I turned to the rear of the transport to give Rebecca a puzzled look when our chauffeur announced her intentions to pick him up.

Need I remind you that he was walking in the OPPOSITE direction!

Regardless, the back seat passenger and I both knew the only reason for our irrational friend’s suggestion was due to the fact she had a huge crush on the handsome fellow.

Before I could direct the googly-eyed teenybopper into the next side street to turn around, she abruptly stopped my precious automobile in the middle of the street and threw the transmission into reverse.

Did I forget to mention that we were in the middle of a curve on a state highway?

Sheri didn’t even bother to look back as she proceeded to press the pedal to the metal. Not knowing who or what was behind us, I put my hands on the dashboard bracing for impact as the vehicle careened out of control.

When it was all said and done, my horseless carriage was aimed toward the sky with the back end resting in a drainage ditch in front of another church member’s house.

I don’t know what happened to the young man walking down the roadway that Sheri was so desperate to pick up. He probably made a run for it when he saw a crazed lunatic heading directly toward him.

When I announced that we were definitely in a ditch, Sheri disavowed that statement as false.

With the front end of my vehicle protruding upward and our bodies squished onto the driver’s side, I exclaimed, “Sheri! You drove my car into a ditch.”

Upon looking in the back seat, Rebecca’s legs were nearly wrapped around her head.

After climbing from the conveyance, I discovered the woman whose yard we landed in had just called the authorities.

She thought we were a bunch of alcoholics out on a self-destructive weekend bender. For some strange reason, I was beginning to think she was right.

I had a vision in my mind of being shackled and carted off to jail in a paddy wagon. I could just see the headlines now – “Teacher and students jailed for reckless driving.”

As I stood on the side of the road having a complete meltdown, four husky men climbed from a Volkswagen Beetle – just like circus clowns under the big top – to lend us a helping hand.

I have no earthly idea how they even fit into that tiny mode of transportation.

Regardless, I was eternally grateful they came to our rescue by lifting the back end of my vehicle from the ditch as police sirens wailed in the distance.

Needless to say, I was behind the wheel as we hightailed it out of town.

