The miracle man!

That’s what the hospital staff called my dad, the Rev. Cecil A. Price, after he strolled out of East Carolina University Health in Greenville following a kidney transplant a little over a month ago.

As soon as the replacement kidney was connected, he began springing a leak just like a newborn baby coming out of the womb.

Did I fail to mention my dad is an 82-year-old great-grandfather?

Although he doesn’t hold the record as the oldest kidney transplant recipient, he was the senior candidate for the surgical procedure at that specific hospital on the day in question.

When the patriarch of my family returned to the medical facility for a follow-up visit, the doctors informed him that he was doing the best out of all the other transplants performed on that hot day in July.

Good news, indeed.

However, there was a time not too long ago that we all thought my father’s time on this planet was quickly coming to an end.

After taking blood pressure medication for several years, it was determined the pills had damaged his kidneys to the point that he was required to begin daily home dialysis treatments.

Not long after the diagnosis was given, my niece Ashley Michele West, a minister in her own right, expressed a desire to donate one of her kidneys to the man who became her role model and inspiration.

A unique bond was formed between the blond-haired clergyman and his granddaughter shortly after she came home from the hospital following her extraordinary birth in Kennett, Missouri.

My dad was the only one in the house who could quiet his first grandchild when she began crying for no apparent reason. When the father of four would lay her on his stomach, those tears turned off like a spigot and she was sound asleep in the blink of an eye.

Oddly enough, that little newborn’s left kidney was laying against my father’s right kidney; and those were the exact two kidneys swapped out during the life-altering operation.

It was at that very moment which I believe our Heavenly father fused their kidneys together knowing that one day she would selflessly give the bean-shaped organ to her grandfather.

God’s miraculous plan began years earlier when I came home from preschool as a little three-year-old and ordered my sister Kathleen, who was born with only one kidney herself and had been told she would never be able to bare children of her own.

Of course, Ashley is my sister’s daughter.

The Bible states in Matthew 19:26 that “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

My father has spoken those words from the pulpit many times during his more than sixty years in ministry; so he knows better than most that the ways of God are not the ways of man, which is found in Isaiah 55:8.

Not only was my oldest niece sacrificing part of herself for her grandfather, but she was also a perfect match with the same blood type and a majority of antigens lining up for maximum compatibility.

With the transplant surgery set for last October, everything came to a screeching halt when my dad contracted the delta variant of the coronavirus during Labor Day weekend even after being double vaccinated with the Moderna inoculation.

The next couple of weeks were touch and go as the effects of COVID-19 ravaged his weakened body with complications of sepsis nearly taking his life.

However, our entire church congregation as well as many others across the country were on bended knee crying out for God to reach down His mighty hand and restore his servant’s health.

On Sunday morning, my dad said he felt like Lazarus coming forth from the grave when a renewed strength permeating throughout his entire body raised him off the hospital bed; and he was discharged the next day.

It was a miraculous sight to behold.

Following several more months of pre-operative appointments and another bout with the pandemic virus after Christmas, the transplant surgery was finally scheduled for the third Tuesday in July sending the Price household into full lockdown mode a week prior to the medical procedure.

With my niece driving in from Sylva after finishing up her summer teaching gig, we had to rely on Grubhub, drive-thrus and Walmart Pickup as well as many hours of Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix to occupy our time locked behind closed doors before the big day.

After several hours on the operating table for the time-consuming surgery, both grandfather and granddaughter came through the procedure with flying colors and the pair shared a tender moment before Ashley was discharged the next day.

My father came home two days later to begin adjusting to life without the need for anymore daily home dialysis treatments.

Once the kidney donor and recipient both returned to the hospital for a post-operative visit, my youngest sister drove Ashley back to the other end of the state where she just started another school year as a history teacher at Swain County High School.

In addition, my dad stepped back into the pulpit this past weekend to preach his first message after a five-week absence of performing his ministerial duties at Bethesda Assembly of God in Clinton.

Every day is a precious gift from our Heavenly father!

Although none of us know the number of our days, today our family is rejoicing for my dad’s new lease on life to continue the work of the Lord that was instilled in him many years ago.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.