After posing for a photograph with our brand-new Scooby Doo lunch boxes to commemorate the first day of school, my big brother John and I walked out the gravel lane behind the church building to the bus stop next to Andrachick’s house.

When the big yellow tank came to a complete stop after crossing over the railroad tracks on Oliver Avenue, we traversed the asphalt and boarded the mode of transportation while quickly greeting Lou Haddad before finding an empty seat.

“Reach for the sky,” demanded Bobby Kuhn with a finger pressed against the back of my shoulder as the transit vehicle pulled out. “How bout you hand over all your lemon drops before I pump your guts full of lead.”

“Lemon drops,” queried Timmy Kennedy giving his seat mate a sideways glance as the bus pulled onto the main thoroughfare. “I want all of his bottle caps not to mention the quarter in his pocket for an ice cream cone at the Dari-Delite.”

“How bout I give youns both a knuckle sandwich,” I replied with a giggle while turning around in my seat shaking a fist. “I knew it was yous two before I even sat down; cause I saw you out of the corner of my eye.”

As we reached the little schoolhouse across town, Mr. Haddad turned down Pittsburgh Road before driving around the backside of the white clapboard building to drop off his students.

When these three brand new second graders stepped down off the mode of transportation, we saw our friend and classmate Johnny Puskarich walking down Monongahela Street toward the schoolhouse.

“Come on now,” observed the brown-eyed boy as he motioned with his arm to hurry him along. “You don’t have time to dilly dally; cause we wanna hurry up and get inside to find out who’s gonna be our pod partners.”

“I hope it’s not a girl,” murmured the shaver with auburn hair as he patted his friend and neighbor on the back. “If I have to sit next to a girl all day long, I think I’m gonna draw a chalk circle around myself; so I won’t get cooties.”

“Like you’d know what that’s like,” quipped the lad of Korean descent when he caught up with the little band of merrymakers. “At least you got to sit across from David Demo last year; but I had to sit and stare at Stephanie Higareda almost every single day.”

While shuffling into the building along with my rambunctious little cohorts, I stopped to have a brief conversation with sixth grade teacher Mr. Ron Sicchitano, who was working the door to bring in any stragglers.

“Well, if it isn’t the preacher’s son,” announced the tall young teacher holding the door open for the elementary students. “Since you’re in my son’s class, you lads are off to a fantastic start to an unforgettable school year.”

“Just watch your step,” he continued while glancing out into the driveway to spot any dawdlers. “You wouldn’t want to mess up those brand-new sneakers by stepping in something disagreeable.”

After this seven-year-old carefully navigated through the flurry of activity in the boisterous hallway, David Demo grabbed ahold of my arm before I had the opportunity to walk into our classroom.

“Not so fast little buddy,” warned the midtown resident pulling me out of the flurry of activity. “You don’t wanna go in there right now; cause Sharon Wiggins’ younger sister Debbie just tossed her cookies all over the floor.”

“Yuck,” I exclaimed while grabbing ahold of the little league slugger to catch my balance. “I wondered why everyone’s standing out in the hall; so why was Sharon’s little sister in our classroom anyways?”

“She got scared,” assessed Johnny as he hugged my neck while joining the conversation. “Since this is her first day at a brand-new school, she started crying while trying to find her big sister Kathy’s class.”

“But instead of walking into the fifth-grade classroom, she accidentally came into our classroom,” he added with a wide grin accompanied by sparkling eyes.

“That’s what Mr. Sicchitano was talking about,” I professed while remembering the words of the veteran teacher. “When he warned me about being careful where I walked, he must have been talking about the puke.”

As these newly minted second graders milled about the corridor while the unsavory mess was cleaned up, Mrs. Clara Wiggins briefly spoke to her little brood when she came to collect her youngest school-aged child.

“This is Georgie Liberatore,” revealed the Bentleyville native when he called the black-haired shaver over to join the mischief makers. “He just moved to Bentleyville and lives in the house next to Pavlic Funeral Home on Main Street.”

“You live down the street from Marcus Welby,” noted the brown-haired lad with straight bangs while patting his surrogate brother on the back. “If you have a bicycle, you could pedal up the hill and around the bend to the church in a jiffy.”

“Georgie Porgie,” I declared with a wide smile while slipping some skin to the newest member of our gang. “My dad’s one of the local preachers; so we’re always in one of the three funeral homes in town.”

When my hillside neighbors climbed the basement steps after visiting the downstairs water fountain, they walked across the hall and joined in on the conversation with their fellow scalawags.

“Jeepers creepers,” proclaimed Timmy as he raised his arms with the robotics of a zombie. “Did you ever look out your window at night to find one of the dead people roaming around the parking lot?”

“Good thing you don’t live next to the cemetery like Timmy,” suggested Bobby while putting his arms around his buddy’s neck as they all laughed. “Cause if you did, you’d have them walking up to your front porch every time there’s a full moon.”

