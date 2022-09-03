With the county and city students back in school, there is no better time to remind our entire community that “the single most important job of the human race” is the education of children and youth. Having said that, let’s again remind our students that their success will be a result of what they do.

Also, for the 2022-23 school year, I would like to convey to the students, parents, and teachers the critical importance of maintaining a conducive spirit and climate for teaching and learning in all our schools. This all-important spirit and climate for teaching and learning must start with a shared belief that the teaching and learning environment must be protected in every classroom throughout all the schools.

Now, make no mistake about it, our students are a major component, along with our teachers and parents, in this all-important business of teaching and learning. And they must be expected to be held accountable for infractions as it is their responsibility and duty to help maintain order at school. They must know the rules, regulations and policies and make every diligent and earnest effort to comply with them. Their futures are at stake! Students, “if you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you.”

Further, to complement a conducive teaching and learning classroom climate, good teachers will be consistent in applying equal treatment for the same offense, knowing that it is the right and respectful thing to do. Every students deserves a fair deal in the school discipline process. Just this one precaution will go a long way in protecting the integrity of the teaching and learning environment in any school across the county.

Additionally, that positive classroom climate for teaching and learning can be further protected as the parents show support for their children’s teachers and continually emphasize the value of staying on task and engaged in learning. Again, it’s a great day when a child realizes that his parents and teachers are regularly working together, affirming the notion that education is a high priority, requiring commitment and hard work.

To be sure, all students should have the chance to succeed, realizing that whatever they do will require hard work and practice. As a general rule, “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart.” Use your time in school to seek learning opportunities that will help prepare you for a career or for getting ready for college. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do as if to minimize your skills, abilities and potential. Become “all in” as early as possible, dedicating yourself to having the best year ever. It’s all up to you.

Doing well in school is just the beginning for laying a solid foundation for the work habits you will need for your long-term well-being as a productive and contributing citizen. Now is the time!

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.