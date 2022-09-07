Once the hardwood floor was sanitized with a sawdust compound, Mrs. Leona Sylvester quickly ushered her new pupils into the classroom which had a strong pine-sol scent.

While the young scholars moved about in search of their name tags on desktops, I spotted my nameplate toward the back of the spacious room across from my best friend Johnny Puskarich.

As our new teacher stepped up to the blackboard and wrote her name, a silence hovered over the room as everyone simmered down ready to begin a brand new school year.

“My name is Mrs. Sylvester,” announced the white-haired educator as she turned toward the class. “I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome you to the second grade.”

“I have a fun way to begin the year,” she continued with a broad smile. “When your name is called, you may come to the front of the room and tell the class something interesting you did over the summer.”

After a few of our fellow classmates stood next to the teacher’s desk and shared their summer highlights, David Demo flashed his pearly whites after he walked to the head of the class.

“Well,” muttered the mid-town resident as he glanced over at his new teacher before looking out at his peers. “While I didn’t do very much this past summer, I did go to Geauga Lake several times.”

“It was the first time I got to ride the Big Dipper,” he continued with a sparkle in his hazel eyes. “Although I wasn’t big enough to ride it, my brother Paul told me to stand on my tippy toes.”

“It was the best ride in the park,” he added before jumping into the air for dramatic effect. “When we went down the biggest hill, I flew out of my seat; and Pauly had to pull me back down or I’da been dead.”

Several more students had their moment in the spotlight before it was time for my hillside neighbors to speak about their special memories of the past three months.

“I didn’t do anything special over the summer break,” admitted Timmy Kennedy as he placed his hands on a set of pretend handle bars. “However, Bobby and I did ride our bikes up to Caramel Park a few times to watch some of the baseball games.”

“I almost forgot,” he continued while sticking a finger into the air as a reminder. “Mark showed me a stuffed baby alligator that his mother bought on their trip to Florida.”

Once the brand new pod partners switched places, they smiled broadly at one another while grasping shoulders as an act of brotherhood.

“I spent a week in the Motor City,” stated Bobby Kuhn as he made a snap decision about his subject matter. “My family and I went to visit my maternal grandparents in Detroit, Michigan at the end of July.”

“We went to a major league baseball game at Tiger Stadium,” he continued while swinging an imaginary bat. “My granddad took my little brother Max and me to watch the Detroit Tigers destroy the Boston Red Sox.”

When the next name on the roster was called out from across the room, everyone’s ears perked up due to the fact that they were eager to hear from the newest addition to their class.

“I just moved here from Oakdale up in Allegheny County,” noted Georgie Liberatore as he looked up at his new classmates with a sheepish grin. “I went to McKee Elementary last year.”

“I had a lot of fun this past summer,” he continued while weaving around the pods in the front row. “I got to ride bikes all over town with my friends; and we always had a blast when the fire department opened up the hydrants.”

After another batch of young scholars made their inaugural oral presentations, I zigzagged my way to center stage making sure to walk by all my little friends.

“I’m about ready to bust,” I pronounced emitting laughter from a few of my cohorts. “We went to Florida for a church meeting; but we also got to see the Kennedy Space Center, Mickey Mouse and some alligators.”

“Disney World was a total blast,” I continued my discourse. “Although we rode a bunch of stuff, my favorite ride was the Haunted Mansion; cause there was a ghost sitting between me and my brother John.”

“The alligators were the funniest,” I added while snapping little hands together. “Cause my Mom had to go potty under a bridge; so it’s a good thing the alligators didn’t bite her on the hiney.”

“One more thing,” I quickly mentioned while turning toward the teacher. “On the way back home we stopped at the Smoky Mountains and went to Goldrush Junction and saw a play about the Cherokee Indians.”

As I slowly walked back to my desk with an awkward gait, my favorite pal gave a wink and a smile as we slipped each other some skin before swapping places at the head of the class.

“I did a ton of stuff this past summer,” claimed Johnny while pretending to pop a willy on a make-believe bicycle. “But I probably put a thousand miles on my bike; cause I rode it all over town and even went up to Caramel Park.”

“I stayed over Mark’s house a couple weeks back,” he continued before puffing out his chest. “We put on a play about the Cherokee nation; and I got to play the starring role of Chief Junaluska.”

“But even though I didn’t get to go to Florida, my buddy did bring me back this Mickey Mouse t-shirt for me,” he added while smiling broadly as he stroked the colorful jersey with his hand.

As the last of Mrs. Sylvester’s young charges each took a turn sharing their exploits with the rest of the class, everyone boisterously clapped for the opportunity to share their special memories on the first day of second grade.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.