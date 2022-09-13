Over the course of my life, I have found myself in many sticky situations; but none more precarious as the time I was stopped at a blue-light special.

No, I’m not talking about a flash sale on tighty-whities for those of you who are old enough to remember Kmart. I’m talking about sitting on the side of the road with blue lights flashing from behind.

Yes folks, I was pulled over by a state law enforcement officer for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Oh, the horror!

But if you think that is bad, wait until you read the story that I’m about to tell you; because it comes right out of a Dukes of Hazzard episode when Bo and Luke Duke were attempting to outrun the law – another veiled reference to reveal my true age.

Although I wasn’t exactly trying to evade the authorities, let’s just say that I had a strong desire not to soil myself behind the wheel of my motor vehicle; and I had the pedal to the metal hoping to avoid a nasty explosion.

So, if you are squeamish and faint at the sight of blood like my mother, you might want to gouge out your eyes after reading this disturbing story about the stinky stuff you find inside a baby’s diaper.

I’ve given you fair warning; so, don’t come crying to me when you have nightmares about this.

Before I go any further, I feel obligated to tell you that I’ve dealt with irritable bowel syndrome for most of my adult life. For those of you who know what I’m talking about — the struggle is real.

Most days I feel like a prisoner in my own home. Every time I even think about leaving the house, I have to make a lavatory pit stop before heading out the back door.

If I somehow manage to hop into my horseless carriage and actually get out of the driveway, I usually find myself making a U-turn in the middle of the road to head back to the house before nature takes its course in the seat of my pants; and that’s where this story begins.

I was on my way to the gym when I passed an unmarked North Carolina State Highway patrol car heading in the opposite direction going down Isaac Weeks Road.

As I continued to travel down the country road toward the county seat, I had the sudden urge to use the facilities; so, I was forced to turn around and make a mad dash back to the house.

Coming to a “T” in the road, I had a fifty-fifty chance on which way the friendly neighborhood crime fighter turned; so, I blew on the dice and rolled with it. But it’s a good thing I’m not a gambling man; because I lost that bet.

Less than a minute later, I came upon the state trooper still not comprehending who was ahead of me. My only thought was getting past the slow-moving automobile in front of me before I had a mess on my hands.

I was grateful when the public servant veered off to the side of the road to let me pass. However, jubilation quickly turned to sadness when he put on his blue lights and pulled me over after clocking my sports car going thirty miles over the posted speed limit.

This is where the story gets interesting.

When the uniformed officer approached my vehicle, I frantically told him about my delicate issue; and as amazing as it sounds, he offered to follow me to my house which was less than two miles down the road.

Lucky for me, the law enforcement official’s father had the same problem that I dealt with on a daily basis; so, he fully understood my plight. Otherwise, he would have smelled something unsavory before completing his official duties.

While I made it to the bathroom in the nick of time, the duly sworn officer was sitting in my driveway waiting to give me a speeding ticket when I came back out to my speedster.

Since the lawman clocked me on the dashcam, his superior would have chewed him out had he not given me the citation; so not only was I looking at a six hundred dollar fine, but I was also required to attend an eight-hour driving course at Sampson Community College the following month.

I was in a pickle.

For someone who has a love-hate relationship with the porcelain throne, exactly how was I supposed to sit in a classroom full of other would-be road warriors without the necessity of running down the hall in search of the nearest restroom stall?

Although, that was the least of my worries when the traffic school instructor asked each one of his students to share just how they landed in the court mandated class.

Shut the front door!

You can just imagine the reaction from my fellow classmates when I told them the whole sorted story. For the first time in my life, I was speechless as my jaw dropped to the floor.

After the college professor wrote the words — when you gotta go, you gotta go — on the whiteboard, I wanted to bury my head in the sand.

When the class clown — a biker dude wearing leather chaps — kept repeating the line at every opportunity, I was ready to punch his lights out like a third grader in a school yard brawl during recess.

Oddly enough, I never had to use the facilities for the entire class. I was especially thankful since a closed sign stood at the entrance to the nearest restroom for most of the day.

Since I can’t afford to go through that again, I need to seriously consider wearing Depends the next time I decide to venture from the house. It would be a little more cost effective.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.