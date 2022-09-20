Who needs the British monarchy when we have created our own political aristocracy on this side of the pond.

Don’t believe me?

Then you must have been living under a rock for the past two and a half years.

Because ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, our politicians have been handing out unconstitutional edicts for everyone else to follow while they sit in their ivory towers doing as they please.

Even though the global epidemic which killed millions is largely in our rearview mirror, we still have elected officials holding on to these so-called “scientific mandates” with a death grip.

It is the height of hypocrisy.

There is no better example of this as the day I saw a photo of Stacy Abrams, a failed gubernatorial candidate for the state of Georgia, sitting in a classroom filled with elementary children forced to wear a mask while she was not required to wear one during a Black History Month event earlier this year.

Surely, she must have been holding her breath.

But apparently, these politicians did not learn their lesson; because the current U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, a proponent of continuing school children to mask up, was recently seen giving high-fives to a group of masked students at a Detroit school while he was – you guessed it – maskless.

When I saw the likes of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and newly elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams attending the Met Gala wearing their ridiculous costumes without a mask, I was appalled to discover the hired staff for the charity event were in fact required to wear face coverings, thereby setting them apart from the rich and famous as if they were somehow a lower class of people.

Exactly how did the former bartender turned lawmaker even afford the $30,000 ticket for the nauseating display two years in a row? Because I heard she was having trouble paying her student loans, which is why she demanded the geriatric in the White House pass her legally obligated burden to the American taxpayers.

The sanctimonious deception does not end there.

After Michigan’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen “Witless” Whitmer locked down her state, she secretly vacationed in Florida while telling her citizens and businesses to “stay home and stay safe.”

This woman, who had some of the worst mandates during the height of the pandemic, is polling ahead of her opponent in her re-election bid to remain in the Great Lakes State’s governor’s mansion this November.

That one has me scratching my head.

I don’t know why anyone in their right mind would willingly vote to keep another failed politician in office. The individuals being polled must have had their heads buried in the sand for the past couple of years.

But Whitmer is chump change compared to California’s Governor Gavin “Pretty Boy” Newsom.

Not only did this maskless autocrat have dinner with his friends and family at “The French Laundry” when most restaurants were forbidden to remain open, but he also sent his own children to in-person learning at a private institution after forcing schools across The Golden State to shut down due to his unlawful edicts.

This is the same man that only a few weeks ago was instrumental in getting the state legislature to ban gas-powered motor cars by 2035 and convert to electric vehicles. Then he turned around less than a week later and asked his citizens, who currently have electric vehicles, not to charge them between the hours of 4 pm and 9 pm.

So, I guess those people were supposed to remain stranded overnight on the I-10 in Santa Monica.

If the electric grid is unable to accommodate the one million electric cars currently on the coastal state’s roads, how do these politicians think they’re going to handle more than 30 million electric vehicles within the next decade?

With failed policies and rising crime due to progressive district attorneys unwilling to prosecute criminals, it’s no wonder California is second only to New York in the number of fed-up citizens leaving the state for greener pastures where Covid-19 mandates are less restrictive or non-existent.

In the state known for its more than eight hundred miles of pristine shoreline, people are even fleeing to Mexico – if you can believe it – to find a better life with more economic opportunity.

Just like the unbelievable poll numbers for the governor’s race in Michigan, I find it mind-boggling that the effort to recall Newsom actually failed; because I cannot understand why anyone would want someone who thinks he is above the law to remain in the state’s top office.

I shudder to think that this shyster has his eyes set on becoming this nation’s next president.

For those of you who don’t know, the 54-year-old was caught on camera at the White House when the supposed leader of the free world was fist-bumping Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman back in July.

Some say he was there to measure the drapes.

If Newsom does somehow manage to clear the field of candidates to become his party’s nominee for the next presidential election cycle, he certainly won’t be getting my vote in the general election; because I definitely don’t want California to become the model for the rest of the country.

If I didn’t know any better, I would think that these pompous politicians are the ruling class, and we are their disgruntled subjects. Because the fact is that they work for us and not the other way around.

With all 435 federal congressional seats and one-third of the U.S. Senate up for re-election every two years, we have the power to send these career politicians packing.

Because these self-serving autocrats do not have their constituents’ best interest in mind.

Don’t sit on the sideline of history. Get out and exercise your right to vote.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.