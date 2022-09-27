Ever since Joe Biden was “installed” as this nation’s chief executive, there’s been a humanitarian crisis on our southern border; but the current administration and the “lame stream media” have been choosing to ignore the dire situation.

In fact, the border czar – Kamala Harris – and the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas continue their futile attempts to convince the American people that the border is secure.

Yet, more than eight thousand illegal immigrants cross the Rio Grande and other points of entry every single day, thereby smashing all previous records with over two million border crossings this year.

That’s more than the total populations of Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

I respectfully disagree with the powers that be and say our border is definitely NOT secure.

However, I have a feeling they already know that.

Instead, I believe they think we’re stupid enough to fall for their political posturing and outright LIES.

Contrary to statements by the current White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her predecessor, the Biden administration has been transporting illegal aliens throughout the interior of the country – specifically to Red States – for the last 18 months under the cover of darkness.

Oddly enough, no one’s even batted an eyelash over these government hacks attempts to fundamentally transform the political landscape of these sovereign territories with behind-the-scenes maneuvering to grant amnesty in exchange for votes.

But the moment border state governors begin transporting undocumented immigrants to “so-called” sanctuary cities in Blue States to shed light on a very real issue plaguing their individual jurisdictions, then it becomes a national emergency.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wanted to deploy the National Guard to deal with a couple busloads of asylum seekers when Texas Governor Greg Abbott dropped them off on her doorstep. Bowser actually had the audacity to say that her city didn’t have the infrastructure or the resources to take care of these people.

How does she think these border towns along the Rio Grande feel when they are overwhelmed by a massive influx of illegals greater than the number of inhabitants in those communities?

When the top official of the Lone Star State sent several busloads of illegal immigrants to Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called him a “man without any morals.” After welcoming the weary travelers to her crime ridden city – saying she would gladly take them all – she promptly redirected the buses to another Illinois town.

How exactly does that work?

You shout from the rooftops that you’re a “sanctuary city,” but the moment you have the opportunity to put your money where your mouth is, you virtue signal, then push them off on another unsuspecting counterpart.

But I have to give props to Martha’s Vineyard – the playpen for the rich – for being the most hypocritical of all when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 asylum seekers to their island paradise.

They talk about being all inclusive and accepting with their little window stickers; but when the rubber meets the road, they shipped the illegal aliens off to a military base saying there was no way the oodles of vacant hotels and condominiums in the area could possibly accommodate a few dozen uninvited guests.

Then they have the nerve to say DeSantis is using the illegal immigrants as political pawns, after which a frivolous lawsuit was filed against the Florida governor on behalf of the aforementioned individuals.

Exactly who is using these people as pieces in a game of chess?

A better question would be – just what is this administration’s end game?

While I don’t harbor ill-will toward anyone who has a desire to come here for the opportunity of a better life, I do have a problem with our elected officials outright ignoring the laws we currently have on the books.

If our immigration laws are bad, then Congress needs to fix the problem that’s been a blight on our society for more than half a century. But they won’t, because it’s all about political expediency and which way the “political winds” are blowing.

For those of you who didn’t know, the Democ“rats” were all for building a wall along our southern border until President Donald Trump decided that it was a good idea. Then it was “Orange Man” bad and an all-out assault on his immigration policies.

Despite Jean-Pierre’s assertions that the 45th President and his minions left the geopolitical boundary in shambles, our southern border was never MORE secure than during the Trump Presidency.

In addition, it’s not just people from Central and South America pouring across our southern border. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have encountered individuals from across the globe, including many from our political adversaries.

While ICE has captured 78 suspects on the terror watch list, there’s been over 100,000 gotaways that eluded the authorities and escaped into the mainland undetected.

How many of those people are suspected terrorists?

It was less than one year ago that an ISIS-linked Iraqi man allegedly carried out surveillance in an assassination plot to kill former President George W. Bush. He was reportedly recruiting a team to smuggle over the Mexican border, according to an FBI search-warrant application filed March 23 of this year.

With suspected terrorists and other criminal elements freely flowing into our country, the Mexican drug cartels with the help of the Chinese government are killing over 100,000 American citizens from Fentanyl overdoses each year; and now they are targeting children with candy-coated pills.

Folks, we are fighting an undeclared war and our elected leaders are sitting idly by while twiddling their thumbs.

We don’t have time to wait for another presidential election cycle to right the ship. The time is now; and your vote could make the difference. We need to elect candidates which will steer us in the right direction.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.