Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the oldest and largest civil rights organization, has been one of the key players in advancing democracy through its struggle for racial equality and justice for all in the U.S. At 113 years old, the NAACP remains the strongest national voice for freedom.

Historically, the struggle for racial equality and justice took on a new urgency in the first decade of the 20th century at a time when Black Americans were at the nadir in American society and were a “rejected, despised people” according to Professor Edgar A. Toppin, author of “The Black American in United States History.”

To better understand the founding of the NAACP, let’s explore why a country founded on: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal….” –would have a need for the NAACP. Having fought a Civil War over the issue of slavery and amended the Constitution in the post-Civil War period to enshrine the equal protection clause, requiring States to guarantee equal protection of all citizens, Black Americans were still excluded from enjoying the rights of citizens, while being the target of widespread and shocking racial violence, including lynching.

In response to America’s troubling race relations, an interracial group of progressive Americans called for a national conference to focus the nation’s attention on the need to extend to all Americans the freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution. This meeting, on the centennial of the birth of Abraham Lincoln, Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City led to the founding of the NAACP. Since then, it has been the NAACP acting as an advocate on every front that led the way in the assault against bigotry and injustice, exposing the oppressive effects of racism and Crow.

And tonight, 113 years later, the Freedom Fund Program will demonstrate our continued commitment to fighting for what’s right. As a community, we must continue to be about the business of making progressive change and improving lives. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Sampson County NAACP is conducting its 21st Freedom Fund Program, using a pre-recorded televised format. The Freedom Fund Program will air on Star Vision channels 16 and 316, giving you the opportunity to join them in celebrating the work of the NAACP on the national, state, and local level.

Along with celebrating the work of the NAACP, the Sampson NAACP will recognize its scholarship recipients and showcase many of the local leaders who work together behind the scene for the improvement of our local communities. So, as you place viewing the Sampson County NAACP 21st Freedom Fund Program on your schedule for tonight, beginning at 6 p.m., the local branch leaders and members hope this occasion becomes a defining moment for you, inspiring you to join the NAACP Sampson County Branch.

Take this renewed interest to stand with the NAACP, claiming your rightful place in helping to shape America’s future.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.