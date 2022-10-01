Over the past few years, I’ve heard political and economic commentators say America’s best days are behind her. I can understand their concerns, but I’m not sure if we can say that quite yet. The United States is still the power that the world looks up to, and, as I have heard, when the U.S. sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold.

But there is cause for concern. There have often been comparisons of current day United States and the latter days of the Roman Empire. Several reasons have been given for Rome’s fall, including government corruption and political instability, over expansion of territory, economic troubles, and the weakening of its military. (Gee, it does sound a lot like the U.S.) This led to the Visgoth, or barbarian, invasion from the north, and the taking of Rome in 410 AD.

But I think there may be another reason added not commonly mentioned for Rome’s demise, and it may be one for our concern. The reason was “bread and circuses”. What? Okay, the problem was food and entertainment. It’s better explained in a book I am now reading called “The Bible as History” by Werner Keller. The book delves into archaeology and science examining the Bible in a historical context. It sounds boring, but it actually is interesting how much in the Bible has been verified as fact by archaeologists by examining artifacts and ancient documents.

In the book, the author writes of the world of the New Testament, which was dominated by Rome. Rome oppressed the nations they conquered, like Judea, by taxing them heavily and sending the money back to Rome. A paragraph about this practice caught my attention.

Keller writes, “Without exacting tribute (taxes) from its foreign possessions, Rome would never have been able on the strength of its own resources to afford the luxury of its much admired magnificent buildings and pleasances, its extravagant way of living, or its expensive system of administering its empire. Roman emperors were able to guarantee their people ‘Panem et Circenses’, ‘bread and circuses’, on a grand scale at no cost to themselves. (The Roman circus referred to the stadiums and venues for sports and entertainment.) Egypt had to provide the corn for the free bread. And the great arenas for the games were built by slaves with money derived from tribute.”

In other words, the Roman emperors knew that if they could keep its citizens fed and occupied with entertainment, they wouldn’t have to worry about rebellion from the common people. And it worked for a couple of hundred years. Eventually, the Roman people became complacent because their needs were being supplied cheaply by the lands they conquered. The hard work that it took to make Rome a great empire was not necessary anymore.

They were also distracted and preoccupied by all the entertainment going on, like chariot races, gladiator fights, and festivals. They paid little attention to the fact that the easy money from taxing the conquered lands was drying up, and the slave labor was becoming more and more difficult to deal with. They didn’t realize the barbarians were at the gates. Besides, they were great and mighty Rome, and great and mighty Rome would always be there. Until it wasn’t.

Can the present day United States be compared to the last days of the Roman Empire? Can many of the problems that Rome faced, or did not face, be found in the U.S. today, just in a modern day version? Are we so preoccupied and satisfied with our own “bread and circuses” to notice it? It is something to think about. Well, maybe later. We’ve got dinner plans, ball games to watch, town festivals to attend, concerts, movies, and lots of other stuff to do.

Yep, maybe we’ll think about it later.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]