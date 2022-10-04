My Grandma Farrell used to say, “If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck.”

However, the “lame stream media” painted a different picture during the late spring and summer of 2020 following the tragic death of George Floyd while in police custody.

With riots and looting which caused billions of dollars in damages taking place in cities across our great nation, I was flabbergasted to watch a news correspondent from one of the major television networks stand in front of a burning building and claim they were mostly peaceful protests.

We needed to call it for what it was — criminals committing crimes.

Former CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo had the audacity to question where does it say, “protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful?” If he took the time to read the U.S. Constitution, it clearly states that the people have the right to “peaceably… assemble.”

The last time I checked, peaceful protesters didn’t go around committing mayhem and murder. Those people were lawbreakers, and every single one of them should have been locked up and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

However, we had politicians in Washington, D.C., including then Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, bailing these people out of jail and calling for the “defunding of the police.”

Speaking of the “so-called” protests, she stated that “They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day… They’re not going to let up and they should not, and we should not.”

Harris and others were openly advocating for violence. If I ever heard of an impeachable offense, that would be it.

Many municipalities throughout the country were turned into war zones with an all-out assault on law enforcement agencies and its officers. Numerous police precincts were set ablaze as the criminal element was intent on doing harm to those charged with keeping the peace.

But the “lame stream media” would have us believe “there’s nothing to see here.”

Shortly after anarchy prevailed in the streets, liberal district attorneys began emptying the prisons and refusing to prosecute criminals for what they called “misdemeanor offenses.”

What did these lunatics think was going to happen when they let murderers run free?

If anything, these criminal justice reform and no cash bail laws are only emboldening the criminals to go out and commit even more crimes because there are no consequences.

There is a direct correlation between the “defund the police” movement and the rise in crime that has skyrocketed from New York City (NYC) to Los Angeles and from Minneapolis to Austin. Yet, the powers that be would have us believe crime is decreasing.

Tell that to all the families that have one less face at the dinner table due to a senseless criminal act which could have been prevented had the perpetrator been behind bars.

Our world has turned upside down. I feel like I’m actually living in the “Twilight Zone.” These new “whacked out” laws now favor the criminal and punish the victim.

Just this past summer, NYC bodega clerk Jose Alba was arrested and placed on Rikers Island after fatally stabbing an attacker in self-defense which was all caught on a video surveillance camera.

It was only after a public outrage that the Big Apple’s liberal district attorney Alvin Bragg dropped the charges and let the victim go free. But he continuously rewards bad behavior.

Is it any wonder why people are fleeing the “City that Never Sleeps” by the thousands?

With people getting shot in broad daylight and pushed in front of subways on a daily basis, it’s straight out of the 1981 science fiction thriller “Escape from New York” starring Kurt Russell. Except, I’m not watching a movie because tragically this is real life.

If you live in California, it pays to be a criminal. You can walk into a store and steal anything you like without the fear of prosecution. As long as you take less than $950 worth of merchandise, shoplifters will only get a slap on the wrist.

For those savvy smash and grabbers, they can commit misdemeanors every day of the week and make more than three hundred grand a year after selling the stolen merchandise on places like Ebay.

That’s a sweet paycheck for someone who doesn’t even have a job.

Although I flew into O’Hare International Airport to visit my sister during the Christmas holiday season more than twenty years ago, I wouldn’t be caught dead walking the streets of Chicago today because that is exactly what I would be – DEAD!

With nearly 800 homicides in 2021 – more than any other city in the United States – the Windy City is more like living with the gunslingers in the Wild, Wild West. Residents gamble with their lives just by stepping out the front door.

It’s ironic that a city with some of the most restrictive gun laws on the books has such a high murder rate. It just proves that guns don’t kill people, but people kill people. Because the criminals will always find a way to get their hands on a gun.

Oddly enough, many liberal Democratic candidates running for office in the 2022 midterms are attempting to distance themselves from some of the more extreme factions of their party who advocate a total abolition of law enforcement.

It’s ironic that Val Demings, a sitting U.S. Congresswoman and former Orlando Chief of Police who is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, now says defunding the police is “crazy.”

Why did it take her and others in her party two years to figure that out?

They made their bed; so, I think they need to lay in it.

We need to elect leaders that will clean up our streets and put the criminals behind bars where they belong.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.