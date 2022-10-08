Last week, I was driving toward Fayetteville from Clinton the back way through the familiar territory of Clement. As I headed down Maxwell Road, I noticed the church sign in front of Bethabara Methodist Church, my childhood church. It simply said, “Well done MacDonald Grantham”. I smiled and thought, “Yep, well done, Mr. MacDonald.”

MacDonald Grantham passed away a couple of weeks ago at the age of 93. He had not been in good health for the past several years, but I would always make a point to speak to him whenever I was back at Bethabara for Homecoming. He retired many years ago as a sales manager at Sears in Fayetteville. But I remember him more from those childhood years at Bethabara, and from being around his family.

Growing up in the Clement community, Bethabara Methodist Church was my home church. Since we attended that small church almost every Sunday, I got to know Mr. MacDonald Grantham well. Because he was there almost every Sunday, too. He was, for many of those years, the Sunday School Superintendent, lay leader, and my Sunday School teacher. His children and I were all about the same age, and MacDonald ended up being my Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a good teacher, but you probably wouldn’t know by the way I cut up during class. But what he was sharing was somehow soaking in.

Mr. MacDonald’s sons, Keith and Douglas, were about my age, so we spent lots of time playing together at church and at home. It was always fun going over to MacDonald’s house to play because Keith and Douglas always had something cool going on. One time the boys fixed a zip line from the top of their high tree house to another tree, probably a hundred feet away. It was scary and fun. Well, at least for that day. Then another boy fell off the zip line and broke his arm. The zip line came down the next day, per orders from their daddy. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.

I remember that day with the zip line, but I also remember something else from visiting there. I remember walking in their house one day and seeing the family sitting around the table and Mr. MacDonald reading the Bible and leading them in a devotion. They were finishing the devotion time, and soon we boys went outside to play. But that made an impression on this young kid.

After I became a Christian at 18, Mr. MacDonald encouraged me in my walk in the Lord. Even after I became an adult and moved away, he would always ask how I was doing and continue to encourage me when I would come back home. And I saw the example he set, with how he handled personal tragedy with Christian faith and perseverance.

Mr. MacDonald’s son, Douglas, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident as a young adult, and Ms. Ida Mae, his first wife, passed away in her early fifties. (MacDonald married Ms. Brenda later, and she was faithfully at his side for many years.) But MacDonald remained faithful in serving the Lord and others until his health no longer allowed him to do so.

I was out of town and unable to go to Mr. MacDonald’s funeral. But I was able to go by earlier to his house and visit with the family. It was good to visit with the family and talk about old times. You can tell the foundation that he help laid for them is solid.

As I am now older, I can look back and see how blessed I was to be raised in the Clement community and at Bethabara Charch. That day, Keith and I both talked how the men in the church and neighborhood, like his father, were role models and folks we looked up to. In remembering Mr. MacDonald, I’m reminded of a quote I heard years ago. It states, “The faith that continues to the end gives proof that it was genuine in the beginning.” Yep, well done, MacDonald Grantham, well done.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]