Dear Editor,

In the spring of 1962, a choral music event was organized for Sampson County high school students, culminating with an evening concert in the auditorium of old Pineland College. Conducting was a professor of music from St. Andrews College, and the music, selected from various genres, was arranged with beautiful complexities that challenged the young performers who had been chosen to participate.

One selection in particular was “O Taste and See,” a motet based on Psalm 34 composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. After the Pineland concert I never heard that piece of music again, yet through the years I have frequently enjoyed it as it re-played inaudibly in my reverie.

Amazingly, as the queen’s coffin was progressing down the aisle at her recent magnificent funeral, the choir was softly singing “O Taste and See.” I experienced an autonomous sensory response at hearing it again in my old age, and at a moment when the music that had accompanied her to the throne was being sung in her honor yet again as she exchanged her citizenship for a new kingdom.

Upon checking my music file, I found that I still have my 60-year-old copy. It’s brittle, yellowing paper announces its age only slightly less loudly than the price of 20 cents, printed on the front, Those Sampson citizens, who organized that stimulating event for students; who provided the printed music that I still possess; who recognized the benefits of cultural experience, are by now no longer with us, but their foresight still bears fruit, The enrichment to my own life has fostered attention to detail with an appreciation for fine points that might not have developed for me, save their efforts and others like them. Although I now live somewhere else, I am grateful and proud to be a daughter of Sampson County. Just saying.

Beth Britt Parker