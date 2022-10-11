What did the Biden administration think was going to happen when they took another huge shot at the energy sector in the name of climate change by shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline with an executive order signed on the first day in office for the new occupant in the Oval Office?

With exactly four weeks until the mid-term elections, the nation’s chief executive is pointing fingers at everyone but himself now that gasoline prices have climbed back up to nearly six bucks per gallon in places like California as the knee jerk reaction begins to spread across the country like wildfire.

The president and his cronies are once again blaming the spike in gas prices on Putin’s war in Ukraine after a failed attempt earlier in the spring by calling it “Putin’s Price Hike.”

However, that assumption is totally inaccurate since the price of petroleum has been steadily on the rise for over a year before the first Russian tanks ever rolled across the border of Ukraine in an attempt to annex the sovereign nation back to the motherland.

When President Donald Trump left office on January 20, 2021, the national average for a gallon of gas stood at $2.39 and jumped to $3.30 one year later; but by Memorial Day weekend, it had skyrocketed to a mind boggling $4.59 – almost doubling the amount Americans were forced to pay at the pump.

We have Joe Biden and his greeniacs to thank for that.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, the Democratic nominee made no attempts to hide his war on the fossil fuel industry when he emphatically said that a Biden administration would “transition away from fossil fuels” at the final presidential debate; so it should have come as no surprise when they followed through on their promise.

However, the man living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue wasted no time in taking credit when gas prices trickled below the four-dollar mark toward the end of the summer.

Exactly, how does that work?

You intentionally create a problem which forces prices at the pump to dramatically increase; but when they drop a few pennies, you are quick to claim you had something to do with it.

That’s like one of those department stores jacking up their prices by fifteen percent then having a ten percent off sale. You think you’re getting a deal, but then you realize that you’re actually paying five percent more for the items in question.

Meanwhile, the only reason gas prices went on a downward spiral is because the forty-sixth president and his lackeys dipped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, which is supposed to be used in the event of a national emergency, to artificially lower the cost of fuel.

I guess Team Biden thinks that the prospect of their party losing both houses of Congress in the November mid-terms constitute as a national emergency.

After the Biden administration has dipped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserves a record four times this year, is it any wonder why the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil has been depleted to its lowest level in almost forty years?

While Former President Trump attempted to add 77 million barrels of oil to the nation’s emergency cache in early 2020 – when prices were under $20 a barrel – he was blocked by congressional Democrats.

Now with a barrel of crude oil topping $100, it makes the Trump maneuver look like the deal of the century.

Instead, the leader of the free world goes hat in hand to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to beg his middle eastern nation for an increase in oil production after allegedly accusing him of killing Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

Although the talking heads in the news media tried to spin the meeting as a positive exchange, we all know that Joe Biden left empty-handed and came back to the United States with his tail between his legs.

The only thing that meeting accomplished was to make the United States look weak on the world stage.

With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (OPEC+) cutting production by two million barrels a day just last week, I guess the president and his henchmen received their answer.

Now there are rumors circulating that the Biden regime is contemplating going to Venezuela to ask them for a handout.

Since we have enough crude oil underneath our own soil right here in “the land of the free and the home of the brave” to last more than 100 years, why are we going around the world begging for oil from countries that hate us and have a real desire to do us harm?

The simple answer is “The Green New Deal.”

While our politicians expect us to sacrifice our future for this so-called “climate crisis” which they have invented, they go jet-setting across the country and around the globe without a care in the world.

Even the president prefers his gas guzzling 1967 Chevy Corvette Stingray over an electric vehicle any day of the week.

But the fact of the matter is that our energy is the cleanest in the world. So why are we going to other countries to get dirtier oil? It doesn’t even make any sense. It’s just more hypocrisy from the left with them pretending it’s all about the environment.

Under the previous administration not only was our nation becoming more energy independent, but we were also a net exporter of oil to other countries around the third rock from the sun – meaning that we were exporting more than we were importing.

If Joe Biden hadn’t shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline as well as ending other oil exploration leases, we could be enriching our own country by keeping our jobs and revenue here where it belongs, thereby making our nation more prosperous and secure on the world stage.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.