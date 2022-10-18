As a former schoolteacher with a career spanning nearly 20 years, I am a huge proponent of educating the next generation, including those essential blue-collar workers, captains of industry, medical professionals and politicians as well as stay-at-home moms and dads.

However, an alarming number of elementary and secondary instructors across the nation are increasingly focused on indoctrination with woke ideology rooted in Critical Race Theory (CRT) instead of teaching the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Granted, there are a lot of quality teachers out there, my two nieces included, that challenge their students each and every day to strive for academic excellence in the classroom.

But as we all know, one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.

When I was in grade school, my biggest concerns were whether or not I would be the last one chosen for the wiffle ball game at recess, or who would trade my tuna fish for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich when I sat down to eat lunch in the cafeteria.

But today’s kids are being forced to participate in such things as self-awareness programs, using the correct pronouns which have nothing to do with the English curriculum and putting them in boxes labeled “oppressor” and “oppressed” which often inflict emotional and psychological damage.

What’s the priority, teaching the fundamentals of education, or turning our schools into social-justice boot camps which teach racial literacy, equity, and anti-racism?

Talk about taking our country backwards.

During the Civil Rights Movement, people like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fought for equality of all people and to judge one another based on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

This malignant cancer on our educational system is dividing us instead of uniting us; and it needs to be ripped out by the root.

According to statistics from the Department of Education, a majority of American fourth and eighth graders can’t even read or do math at grade level. That assessment was conducted back in 2019 prior to the learning losses from pandemic school closures which have only exacerbated the problem.

Although the lockdowns were detrimental to our youngest generation’s educational achievement which will undoubtedly be felt for a long time to come, there was one upside to remote learning – it woke a sleeping giant, that is to say, the parents – because their eyes were opened to what was being taught in the classroom.

The reaction from parents and other family members was swift and decisive.

Those typically long-drawn out, poorly attended school board meetings, many of which I attended as a reporter for The Sampson Independent, became a thing of the past. These guardians of children began showing up in droves with standing room only demanding accountability from the educational personnel for what was being passed off as core curriculum ideals.

The parents were met with resistance and basically told they had no business putting their noses where they didn’t belong; and some even went as far to say that the students were “wards of the state” and these disgruntled individuals had no say in the matter.

To make matters worse, the federal government injected themselves into the debate over curriculum issues when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared irate parents, who dared to show up at school board meetings and cause a ruckus, as domestic terrorists.

Despite the denial of CRT infiltrating into elementary and secondary classrooms across the Commonwealth of Virginia, voters in the 2021 gubernatorial race made their voices heard loud and clear when they rejected the woke agenda of the left by electing Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin to the governor’s mansion.

If that’s not bad enough, Walt Disney World, pressured by a small fraction of their employees, inserted themselves into the political debate over education by coming out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which banned lessons about sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

It was uncomfortable enough for me to sit through a sex education seminar in my tenth-grade health class; so I can’t imagine anyone attempting to teach human sexuality to kids as young as 5 years old.

Such delicate issues of that nature should be a parent’s prerogative. The school system has no business pushing their woke ideologies on impressionable kindergartners.

School board administrators and their minions need to get their priorities in order.

Some school systems are now into their third year of remote learning since the beginning of the pandemic when “the science” has already indicated that children are the lowest risk factors for contracting and spreading the dreaded disease; so there is no reason why these kids shouldn’t be back in the classroom.

While students are forced to sit in front of a computer screen falling further behind, the powers that be are more focused on changing the names of schools to conform to a twisted woke agenda rather than educating their young charges.

Randi Weingarten and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) were given billions of dollars to update and modify the nation’s schools to make them safe for students to return to in-person learning. Yet only a small fraction of the funds was spent.

Where did all that money go? And why hasn’t the federal government asked for it back?

But a better question would be exactly how are school administrators still fighting to keep their students at home after all that taxpayer money has been doled out?

And now, the president of the second largest teachers’ union in America is over in Ukraine “taking the fight directly to Vladimir Putin” while our schools struggle with the worst academic results in thirty years.

When the leader of the AFT puts union politics and other issues above our children’s education, it is time to seriously consider school choice as a viable alternative because the public schools have had a stranglehold on education for far too long.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.