When Joe Biden declared war on half the country in a partisan speech last month, it was a far cry from the calls for unity which the 46th president laid out in his inaugural address on the steps of the U.S. Capitol less than two years ago.

Touted by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as an apolitical oration, the occupant of the Oval Office ripped into former President Donald Trump and his supporters as being a threat to our democracy in his sinister “battle for the soul of the nation” speech.

The leader of the free world looked more like he was reprising the role of Supreme Chancellor Palpatine in Star Wars reboot flanked by a pair of U.S. Marines standing in the shadow of a blood-red backdrop against Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Although I’d fully expect to watch such a tirade during the Democratic National Convention, it’s definitely not something any red-blooded American should ever have to endure from their president in a prime-time address to the nation.

Even after the taxpayer-funded event was slammed by conservative politicians and political pundits alike, Jean-Pierre stuck to her talking points by claiming the speech was in no way divisive in a White House press briefing the following day.

However, the powers that be began to quickly backpedal the story when the “divisive speech narrative” gained traction.

Speaking to reporters later that same afternoon at a separate White House event, the president himself said he wasn’t referring to “any Trump supporter” when he spoke about the threats posed to American democracy the previous night.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” professed Biden as he stood to exit the room. “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

By that logic, Joe Biden and his own Democratic Party are a threat to our democracy.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd during the Memorial Day holiday weekend two years ago, violent riots ignited the nation causing untold death and destruction as cities burned from sea to shining sea and law enforcement were in the crosshairs.

Yet, we had politicians in Washington, D.C., including then Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, bailing these thugs out of jail and calling for the “defunding of the police.”

Speaking of the “so-called” protests, she stated that “They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day… They’re not going to let up and they should not, and we should not.”

Brandishing a megaphone, U.S. Representative Maxine Harris (D-Calif.) stood amongst protesters at a rally in her home state encouraging them to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to their “zero tolerance” immigration policy during the summer of 2018.

“Let’s make sure we show up,” shouted the fifteen-term congresswoman to the crowd. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, (or) at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd.”

She went on to say, “You push back on them; and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

In March of 2020, then Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) openly threatened two sitting justices while speaking to pro-abortion protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court about a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to gain admitting privileges to hospitals before offering their services to women.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh,” shouted the 24-year veteran of the U.S. Senate from a microphone-filled podium outside the third branch of government. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

These and other politicians were openly advocating for violence, which is why I wasn’t surprised when one of their unhinged supporters traveled across the country to carry out an attempted assassination plot against one of those very justices.

When it comes to denying election results, conservatives certainly do not have the market cornered. Because there are scores of politicians from the opposite side of the aisle that challenged the Electoral College count for multiple Republican presidents.

If denying election results were a crime, every single Democrat and their buddies in the lame stream media would be in prison.

During President Trump’s entire four-year term of office, countless Democratic politicians, including the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, stated that he was an illegitimate president to sow the seeds of doubt in the minds of the American people.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to the business mogul in the 2016 presidential election, even wrote a book that explains how she was robbed of the opportunity to become the first woman president.

“I think it’s also critical to understand that… you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” noted the former first lady.

When Stacey Abrams, a former Peach State house representative, lost her 2018 race to opponent Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), she refused to concede the election and even claimed she won for several years afterward.

Lastly, subverting state election laws to allow for massive mail-in voting and for votes to be counted for days following an election comes straight out of the Democratic playbook. Just a few short years ago, some liberal politicians were saying those same things would put the legitimacy of any election into question.

I think Joe Biden and his minions need to look in the mirror.

When you want to do away with the Electoral College, pack the Supreme Court and add new states to cement your party’s power, that’s a threat to our democracy.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.