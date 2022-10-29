With early voting in progress, and as we continue to be bombarded by political campaign ads across the political spectrum, I do encourage you to cast your vote with an awareness that you will be helping to determine the best path forward for the nation.

When it comes to our shared, common goals, I think about us working together to make this nation a better place for everyone, moving us closer to a more perfect union. Actually, the nation’s destiny is up to each of us, and I implore you to break the silence and get more involved, speaking up when we see injustice, to make it more visible for all to see and become an advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and basic human rights, which would include affordable health care. Once we accept the fact that it will be all of us who save this country – something that we should have come to terms with at the end of the Civil War and during Reconstruction – we can make government more responsive to the American people, realizing progress comes from the choices we make together.

Let this be the election we vote with an intention to do more to help all people access the possibilities, moving past those things that keep us fearful, while treating everyone as if their lives have value. Make no mistake about it, this 2022 midterm election will be a seminal moment in our nation’s history, thrusting us forward with a renewed vigor or shamefully moving us backward, thwarting the progress we’ve made since our last major election, proving that elections have consequences.

To be sure, it is now up to the voters to elect those persons who want to continue to move us beyond our fears and to begin “seeing with new eyes,” keeping us on track and supporting those political policies “that support the worldwide elimination of poverty and hunger and all forms of bigotry and violence.” Without a doubt, in order for us to move beyond our divisiveness as a people and nation, it will take us all, working together. Yes, our common humanity makes it imperative that we care about the welfare of the people – their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs and their human rights.

So, “vote like your lives depend on it.” It’s important to have your voice heard by choosing those candidates who seem more inclined to support public policies that will continue to remove any structural barriers to economic progress in America. And make sure they are committed to advancing racial equity as a priority, making this nation what it should be to perfect democracy.

Remember, your vote will help decide whether or not the country is heading in the right direction. Whatever you think about the economy, abortion, and the future of democracy, you will have a voice in defining the future of this country. You will help decide what happens next, and the choices couldn’t be more stark.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.