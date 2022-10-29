If you were born in 1900 in the United States and lived until 1970, you lived through quite a time in U.S. history. By the time you were twenty, you may have fought in World War I. In World War I, over 60,000 U.S. soldiers lost their lives.

If you were born in 1900, by the time you were forty in 1940, you had lived through the worse economic downturn during the 1930’s this country has ever seen. During the height of the Great Depression in 1933, almost 25% of the country’s workforce were unemployed, and wages fell over 40 percent. There were also rising tensions in Europe, the beginning of World War II, which would soon impact the whole world.

If you were born in 1900, you would have been in your forties during World War II, and probably not have been in the military, where over 400,000 U.S. soldiers would die on the battlefield. But the war would have an impact on everyone in the U.S., and almost everyone was involved in some way in the war effort, and with loved ones on the battlefield.

If you were born in 1900, in your fifties you would see 50,000 Americans die during the Korean War. In your sixties, you would live through the Cuban Missile Crisis and the horrors of the Vietnam War, with over 60,000 American lives lost.

So, if someone were born in 1900 and died in 1970 in the United States, they sure had seen and lived through a lot. And I suppose, considering everything they had lived through, they could have had a lot to complain and be bitter about. But I remember some folks who would have been about that age from when I was growing up. I don’t remember them doing much complaining. They didn’t have time to complain. They were too busy trying to make a living and make the most out the opportunities this country had given them.

Now, instead of dying, let’s say you were born in 1970. What have you lived through? There have been conflicts in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, where there were around 10,000 Americans killed. Since there is now no military draft, most Americans have had little or no impact from those wars. There have been a couple of economic recessions, including the one around 2009, which the media named the Great Recession. During the Great Recession, unemployment did peak at around 10 percent.

And then there is COVID. According to medical sources, there have been about one million deaths in the U.S. due to the disease since the epidemic began in 2019. (But to be honest, many feel that that figure has been greatly exaggerated due to the government economic incentives for claiming deaths and sickness due to COVID.) By the way, it is estimated that around 700,000 people died from the Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919 among a much smaller U.S. population at that time.

If you examine what a person’s life was like from 1900 to 1970, with what it has been like from 1970 until today, the comparison is stark. There have been no major wars and no major, long lasting economic downturns since 1970. The last fifty years have been the most peaceful, as far as foreign conflicts, and economically prosperous time in American history.

Then why are so many people whining and complaining? Maybe it’s all those campaign commercials on TV that make it seems as if this is the worse time in American history. There have been some rough times over the past fifty years, but as history shows us, it is not. Instead of whining and complaining, maybe we need to follow the pattern of previous generations — get busy making a living and make the most of the opportunities this country has given us.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]