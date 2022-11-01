According to the latest polling numbers regarding next week’s 2022 mid-term elections, a red wave is about to sweep across the country which will send many democratic politicians packing.

Nevertheless, the only thing the Democrats can do is distract, deflect and divert attention from the disastrous policies which the Biden administration has inflicted upon this nation for the past two years.

Although the liberal left has been in control of both houses of Congress as well as the White House, they continue to perpetuate this false narrative that the Republicans are somehow responsible for all our problems.

Poppycock!

The only thing the president and his minions have to offer us is abortion and January 6th – killing babies and a “so-called” insurrection.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, the Democratic party and their cohorts in the lame stream media touted it as a major issue for the upcoming election by falsely claiming the “constitutional right” was now banned in all fifty states.

However, the medical procedure was simply sent back to the states where the citizens, through their elected officials, could decide the issue rather than the federal government, which has a bad habit of interfering with “states’ rights” issues.

The highest court in the land simply corrected a judicial overreach by their activist predecessors.

But it strikes me as ironic that we have animal rights activists out there doing all they can to protect such things as turtle eggs, yet we consider human life as disposable.

As far as the January 6th issue is concerned, I would hardly call it an insurrection since none of the “protesters” actually had any firearms; and the only individual which was killed that day at the U.S. Capitol was an unarmed military veteran.

However, the highly partisan kangaroo court with its spliced audio and video feeds would have us believe that the tragic events of that cold January day were worse than 9/11, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Civil War as pontificated by Joe Biden himself.

In fact, the sole function of the nine-member commission is to make certain they prohibit former President Donald Trump from running for the nation’s highest office a third time.

While the Democratic party is clinging to abortion and January 6th in a pathetic attempt to retain political power, they are ignoring the real issues – crime, economy, education, inflation and an open border – that affect everyday Americans.

Ever since the “defund the police” movement was championed by the woke left during the riots that ignited a nation following the tragic death of George Floyd, an unprecedented crime wave infiltrated many of our major metropolitan areas throughout the United States which was only exacerbated by liberal district attorneys with cashless bail.

Why are these prosecutors, who are charged with upholding the law, gambling with people’s lives like we’re playing a game of Monopoly with these “Get Out of Jail Free” cards?

As long as it is only affecting “regular people,” our politicians are willing to turn a blind eye; but we all saw what happened last Friday when an intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and violently assaulted her husband with a hammer.

The alleged attacker, an illegal immigrant with a rap sheet a mile long, has been charged with multiple felony accounts which could land him in prison for the remainder of his natural life.

Why is this accused criminal being treated differently from the burglars, murderers, rapists and shoplifters who routinely get a pass in places like New York City?

I guess we all know whose life is worth more.

Meanwhile, we have an economy that is in the toilet with the highest inflation in over forty years, yet the president insists that it’s on a downward spiral and his policies are responsible for the move in the right direction.

Unfortunately, I think the leader of the free world is living on “Fantasy Island” with Ricardo Montalban because inflation stood at 1.4 percent when he took office and now stands at 8.2 percent.

Just last week, President Biden stated that gas was over $5 a gallon on his first day in office when in fact the national average was only $2.39 a gallon when Trump left office.

Regardless of what falsehoods are spouted from the White House, most of us know the pain at the pump every time we fill up our vehicles with gas as well as the skyrocketing prices we are forced to deal with when shopping at the grocery store.

Sometimes our dollars just don’t stretch far enough.

When it comes to education, our nation’s students are still dealing with the fallout from all the proven “unscientific” Covid restrictions and mandatory remote learning that caused them undue harm.

However, the lockdowns did reveal all the woke ideology that liberal educators were attempting to shove down their students’ collective throats. But when parents rose up in protest, they were labeled as domestic terrorists by Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice.

In the latest attempt to control students and their parents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that states add the Covid vaccine to the public schools mandated shot regimen even though they have been proven to have adverse effects on children.

Lastly, there is a humanitarian crisis at the southern border yet the liberal politicians in Washington, D.C. are choosing to ignore the dire situation that is killing hundreds daily.

While there have been multiple reports of illegal immigrants drowning in the Rio Grande and dying in overheated tractor trailers, there are many more red-blooded Americans being killed from drug overdoses due to fentanyl pouring across the border.

Yet, the lame stream media refuses to acknowledge that it’s even happening because it contradicts the Biden administration saying, “There’s nothing to see here.”

If you’re tired of what’s happening in this country, make your voice heard by voting on Tuesday, November 8th.

It’s time for a change.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.