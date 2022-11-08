When the Price cousins rolled out of bed the morning after Thanksgiving, we could hear the sound of a steady rain beating on the roof overhead which dampened our spirits.

We were spending the festive holiday weekend at our paternal grandparents house in the Buffalo suburbs of western New York.

“Ahh… man!” exclaimed Silver as she climbed down from the top bunk heading for the door on her way to the bathroom. “This is our last full day here; and it’s raining outside.”

“I was looking forward to going to the park today,” commented GiGi punching at her pillow while turning over and drawing the covers atop her head not having a desire to get out of bed.

Upon hearing the complaints of his older sisters, Rhett whipped open the curtain – which divided the space – to make his grand entrance from the boys side of the room.

“I just got up; and I’m already bored,” lamented the nine-year-old joining in on his siblings melancholy attitude. “How are we supposed to have any fun when we can’t even go outside?”

As the fourth grader plopped down on the truck against the wall, the other three boys – Mikey, John and me – piled over to the girls side of the room bumping into one another nearly toppling over while rubbing the sleep from our eyes.

Kelly, a conscientious little lass, was in the midst of making her bed when her bunk mate, the oldest of the bunch, climbed down from overhead.

“Blah, blah, blah! Misery loves company,” noted Carmen pulling the covers from one sister as the other walked back into the room. “You guys need to get out of the doldrums.”

“The important thing is that we’re all together,” continued the redhead as she picked me up and swung me around laughing like a hyena. “And, we’re gonna have a blast.”

“I’m sure we’ll think of something to do,” she added as GiGi finally crawled out of bed.

This kindergartner’s infectious laugh and happy demeanor had all the other cousins giggling hysterically as their attitude about the day ahead changed in an instant.

As the tight-knit group of children happily marched down the hallway like a platoon unit going off to war being led by our commissioned officer, we belted out the words to, “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring”.

When these youngsters scampered down the stairs like a herd of elephants, Pappy Price was preparing to leave the house and make another long haul for his job.

The nearly 65-year-old man drove auto transport trailers cross country. We all called them “Pappy Trucks” because our Pappy Price drove them.

“Where are you headed this time?” queried Silver standing next to the dining room table as she held on to the back of one of the side chairs resting her chin on top.

“I have to take a load of trucks up to Northern Michigan,” explained the family patriarch while sitting at the head of the table hurriedly putting on his work boots.

“Northern Michigan?” questioned GiGi as she bent down from behind and wrapped her arms around her grandfather’s neck giving it a little squeeze. “That’s pretty far, isn’t it?”

“Yeah!” the man nearing retirement declared patting his black-haired granddaughter’s arms as she let go. “But, I’ll be going up through Canada and back down.”

“Canada?” asked my big brother backing out of the way as the stout man walked by him to grab his coat off the rack by the front door.

“How long will you be gone?” quizzed Rhett standing on the landing above the first three steps going up the stairs while the bald headed man put his arms one at a time into the outer garment.

“Five days in total,” announced Pappy smiling at his grandchildren as he buttoned up his winter coat. “Because after I drop off the load in Northern Michigan, I have to take another load on over to Wisconsin to the west before coming back home.”

After these whippersnappers said our goodbyes accompanied by a round of love and affection, Pappy walked out the front door and down the steps on his way to work.

When this cluster of cousins, who were still in our pajamas, traipsed out into the kitchen, Grandma Price was standing over the hot stove getting breakfast ready.

We were having gravy covered turkey sandwiches, the traditional morning meal for the Price clan the day following Thanksgiving.

As each one filed past the red-haired matriarch, we showered her with love before sitting down at the table which was already waiting with our place settings.

“What’s for breakfast?” queried Mikey as he turned in his chair to face the matronly woman. “Because I’m so hungry; I could eat a horse.”

“It’s well after noon,” laughed the grandmother with spectacles as she watched her seven-year-old grandson’s smile turn upside down. “That ship sailed long ago.”

“Gotcha!” the redhead added following a short pause as she smirked placing a hand on her hip.

“That’s a good one Grandma,” declared Carmen as the woman patted the buzzed blondie on the shoulder and kissed his head. “You definitely had us going.”

When the grub was ready, Grandma had these youngsters come over to the stove as she filled our plates with the delicious sustenance.

Following the late breakfast, we decided to hang out in our borrowed bedroom, which we shared for the long holiday weekend, and play games while still in our pajamas.

The rain continued for the remainder of the day without the sun making so much as an appearance.

When Carmen and Silver were down in the basement the day before getting more soda pop during the big meal, they stumbled across several board games.

Gaining their grandmother’s permission, the girls took several of the boxed activities upstairs to the bedroom as the rest of us followed giving three cheers to our family matriarch.

Stay tuned for the conclusion to the story in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.