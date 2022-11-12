It looks like the 2022 mid-term election season is finally over. Okay, maybe not completely over. Politics never takes a break. But at least we’re not seeing those wall to wall campaign commercials on TV anymore. We all can be thankful for that. I’m not going to miss seeing Ted, Cheri, Wiley, Bo and the rest on my TV screen. Here are a few observations from this past election.

The mid-terms are over. And according to Fox News, MSNBC and most of the rest of the media, your very future was at stake. The campaigns stirred up their base voters. They wanted it to appear like any of your future happiness depended on what happened that Tuesday. It seems like every election is called the most important in our country’s history. And it seems like many people believed it.

Don’t get me wrong, elections are important. They determine, in part, the direction this country is heading. Veteran’s Day reminds us that many heroes have fought and died to protect your right to vote. And decisions made by those elected will have some impact on your life. Yes, elections are important.

But ultimately, despite what you may be hearing, whichever candidate who won or lost will probably have little effect on whatever you may be facing in your life. No matter who won Tuesday night, gas and groceries will still be high, work will still be work, and family will still have its own unique joys and problems.

But what will really make a difference is you and the choices you make. Those choices are what will make a positive impact on the real life situations and the problems you face. That, and the grace of God, which can help you overcome, will carry you through, whatever you face.

It seems like most political campaigns now center on wanting you to vote against the opposing candidate, not for their candidate. I don’t think Ted, Cheri, Wiley or Bo are as terrible as their oppositions painted them to be. (At least I hope so.)

Speaking of candidates, many voters vote with the attitude, “Well, at least my guy or gal is not as bad as their guy or gal.” But remember, the lesser of two evils is still evil. We voters should expect better candidates from both parties.

I suppose it comes down to a headline I read from a media source that I can relate, because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. “The Babylon Bee” is a satirical website that looks at current events and life from a slightly off-centered Christian point of view. (Maybe that’s why I can relate to it so well.) The headline of a column on the site before a previous election told a truth that seems to have been forgotten by so many. It read, “Election Outcome Predicted to Have No Major Effect on Eternity.”

