“Is it time to acknowledge that mass shootings are a permanent part of American life?”

That was the poll question from the “Smerconish” radio program from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. “Smerconish” is an interesting weekday radio program, with a more middle of the road perspective, which is hard to find these days.

The poll question came in response to the Walmart shootings in Virginia, a couple of days before that claimed six lives, and the nightclub shootings a few days before in Colorado. 65 percent of over 18,000 respondents said “yes,” we do need to go ahead and accept that mass shootings are just going to be a part of American life.

According to the nonprofit organization, Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 600 mass shootings this year. This will be the third year in a row with over 600 such incidents. The group defines a mass shooting in which four or more people were shot, not necessarily killed, and not including the shooter.

From the terrible school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, in May, where 19 young school students and two adults were gunned down, to the Walmart shootings last week in Chesapeake, the tragic events do seem to be becoming commonplace. Of course, the recent mass shootings that took five lives in Raleigh last month really brought this home to us in this area.

Of course, the question is always asked, “Why?” It seems like the number of these violent crimes have risen dramatically since the Columbine School shootings in 1999, where 15 students were murdered. What has changed in the past twenty years?

I suppose there is not one simple reason. Twenty-four hour news networks show the carnage of these tragic events continuously, which can lead to copycat shootings by unstable individuals, whether wanting their fifteen minutes of fame, revenge, or for some unbalanced reason.

Mental health problems are another reason given. Simply, crazy people can do crazy things if they don’t get the help they need. Those crazy things can be hurtful and tragic. And it seems that in many cases, those needing help who end up committing mass shootings are young men. What is happening with young men in this culture may exhibit itself in these violent acts, but it is also a bigger societal issue that is not being addressed.

Then there’s guns. Many think guns are the problem. Eliminate guns, the problem is solved. On the other side, many say guns are not the problem, it’s the people shooting the guns. Of course, there are facts that can back up both sides. In 2020, 79% of the murders committed in the U.S. involved a firearm. But, on the other hand, the recent gruesome murders in Idaho that killed four college students were by stabbing. Do you want to outlaw knives? And they point to cities and states that have high crime rates, even with strict gun laws.

So, why the mass shootings? The media obsession, mental health, young men adrift, and availability of guns in the wrong hands can be blamed as to part of the increase in gun violence. But maybe there’s another reason for the increase in violence in American culture over the past twenty years. Maybe it’s the culture itself.

Except in radical and extreme cases, one of the byproducts of religion in any society is its positive effect on the culture. Religion, in its best form, gives worth to an individual and to others around them, teaches people how to treat one another in the right manner, to value life, and sets up guardrails for proper behavior in society.

According to Pew Research, religious affiliation has dropped 15% in the last fifteen years, with now over 30% of the population saying they have no religion. This is a continuation of a fifty year trend. Is it just a coincidence that it coincides with the increase in gun violence in our country?

Back to the poll question, “Is it time to acknowledge that mass shootings are a permanent part of American life?” Maybe it is, and there are many reasons why. But maybe it’s also time to acknowledge something else.

