Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Tree of Love embodies community and, through its annual lighting, continues to be a shining example that inspires hope, while advancing a medical cause to benefit those in Sampson’s reach and beyond. This year see that sense of community shine as brightly as ever, as hospital leaders usher in a new chapter they hope will grow the event for years to come.

The lights on the tree will be turned on the first Sunday of December, as is tradition, illuminating not only the courtyard of the Woodside Professional Building, but signifying the light of love that is ignited within the hearts of all those who use it as a symbolic way to honor or memorialize a loved one.

This year, the event is changing, with the goal of making the project a community-wide endeavor. This year marks the first time that the Foundation is not dedicating the event to a distinguished honoree, instead deeming it a “community-wide dedication.”

A yearly project of the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Tree of Love was spearheaded in 1989 by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance. The hospital foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006. Thousands of lights have been symbolically lit by donors in honor or in remembrance of their loved ones. They are illuminated on the first Sunday in December and continue to burn for the rest of the year.

Over the years, the endeavor has honored some of the most influential people — whose impact on this community and its hospital campus have proven immeasurable. The Tree of Love is able to tangibly collect for the hospital’s programs, equipment and facilities, proving vital in aiding and supplementing what Sampson Regional does for its community. More than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations, all while paying tribute to those who have had a hand in aiding the health of others.

All are worthwhile projects that might not have been possible — or at least would have taken far more time to complete — without the support of a generous community willing to tout the annual honoree or honorees with financial contributions to the tree’s fund.

Funds raised through this year’s Tree of Love are designated toward the hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit, with raised funds supporting new equipment such as labor and delivery beds offering birthing support for mothers and their healthcare team and warmers to immediately warm the babies as the healthcare team assesses and evaluates the infant.

The dedication of the tree is changing, but the mission at its roots remains steadfast.

As a symbol of hope and love, the SRMC Tree of Love offers an opportunity for individuals to do something special for a loved one, honoring or memorializing them through a monetary gift that is represented by the lights on the tree. As the tree twinkles each night, let us all be reminded of those honored and memorialized, remembering the light they are to us and our community.

We offer our gratitude to all those who provide this kind of special gift to individuals, a way of saying thanks, I love you or I will always remember you, while, at the same time, helping fund needed projects at the hospital.

The new tradition will kick off with the ceremony this Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-6 p.m. on the front lawn of the hospital. The tree lighting is slated for 5 p.m.

This year, there are newly-introduced “tribute trees” and sponsorships in order to offer ways for individuals and organizations within the community to express their appreciation and love for others. The new tree display will be scattered across the hospital front lawn, spanning from Cooper Drive to the Woodside Professional building. Each sponsored tree will have a tribute marker beside it and will be noted on a lighting display map, which will be published on the Tree of Love website and provided to the tribute sponsor.

The mission of support for the hospital and local healthcare is still at the foundation of the Tree of Love. An aim at getting the community further involved can only be a positive moving forward.

“We hope this will be a place where memories are built with children and grandchildren that they will one day share with their families. And, all together, we’ll be supporting valuable work of the hospital,” said Sampson Regional’s Amber Halstead. “This year is the start of something new, and we are filled with anticipation for what it will bring in future years.”

As are we.

Multiple gifting options are available. Visit SampsonRMC.org/TreeofLove for more information. All gifts to the Tree of Love are tax deductible. For more information about the 2022 Tree of Love please contact SRMC Foundation Office, at 910-596-4269 or Amber Halstead, at ahalstead@sampsonrmc.org, or Allison Strickland, at amstrickland@sampsonrmc.org.