Just two short weeks after the launch of Apollo 17, the last manned mission to the moon, my buddies and I celebrated the last day of school before our Christmas vacation.

This blue-eyed brownie and the rest of my first-grade classmates at Bentleyville Main Street Elementary School were busy making festive holiday wreaths as Mrs. Clara Detts meandered about checking our progress.

“How are you spending your vacation,” questioned Bobby Kuhn looking across the pod as he bobbled his head to the beat of the seasonal music emitting from the tape player on the teacher’s desk.

“We’ll be having a Christmas Eve communion service at church,” replied this minister’s son prior to tracing the reproduction of the seasonal ornament. “But we’ll be spending Christmas Day with my mom’s side of the family.”

“Other than that,” I continued pointing fingers at my desk mate beating them like drumsticks to the tune on the recorder. “I’m hoping to get in some sled riding time with my brother John.”

“You’re the man with a plan,” observed the black-haired nipper as he began to cut out the pattern. “We’re packing up the car tomorrow morning to spend the holidays with my grandparents in Michigan.”

“Although I won’t be back until school starts up again,” he continued with pursed lips and wide eyes. “My Grandma Kuhn said we’d have plenty of snow for Max and me to enjoy the great outdoors.”

After helping several young scholars, the instructor hurried to the front of the room to assist the homeroom mothers with paraphernalia they hauled into the classroom for the Christmas party following the craft project.

Flapping my gums while attempting to perform the cutout work, I bolted from my swivel chair and brought it to my desk mate as the rabble-rousers at the next pod burst into laughter.

“Jeepers, creepers,” pronounced Timmy Kennedy as he glanced at his neighbor across the aisle. “I thought you passed gas cause you had to go to the bathroom.”

“I hope not,” I uttered while snapping my head to attention. “Cause if I did, I probably would’ve did a doodie in my pants.”

Along with several other students who were within earshot, these partners in crime made a poor attempt to stifle the uncontrollable giggles at my humorous retort.

This foursome quickly glanced to the front of the classroom to discern whether or not the strict disciplinarian detected our tomfoolery; but thankfully, it fell under her radar.

“I was having trouble cutting out the pattern,” professed this six-year-old as I patted my pod partner on the back. “Cause I needed my buddy here to help me; so I breathed air through my lips and made that funky sound.”

When I demonstrated the unscientific technique once more, David Demo began laughing so hard that he fell off the opposite side of his chair and on to the shiny hardwood floor.

“We’re in big trouble now,” assessed the freckle-faced lad covering his face to shield himself from the impending tongue lashing. “Mrs. Detts definitely heard us that time; cause she’s making a beeline straight for us.”

“David are you okay,” asked the young educator with concern as she helped the young nipper back to his feet. “What on earth happened for you to fall out of your chair like that?”

“I have no idea,” claimed the mid-town resident with a slight grin before brushing off his trousers and shaking the cobwebs out of his head. “One minute, I was sitting at my desk; and the next minute, I’m picking myself up off the floor.”

“Well… as long as you’re all right,” commented the concerned woman as she patted the little tyke on the back. “We’re almost ready to move on with the rest of the project; so you boys need to finish up gluing the wreath together.”

Once our mentor walked back to the front of the classroom, Bobby returned my green felt wreath before asking our fellow cohorts about their plans for the upcoming holiday break.

“Well, we won’t be going out of town like you guys,” announced the improvisational actor while putting Elmer’s glue on the cardboard wreath. “But we’ll head over to my grandparents’ house for Christmas Dinner after opening all our presents from Santa Claus.”

“If we have a big snowstorm,” he continued looking over at me with a broad smile. “Maybe you can come over our house to go sledding with me and my brother.”

With feigned shock splashed across his face, the shaver with auburn hair dropped his jaw as if he was going to be left out of the Christmas break social loop.

“Don’t leave me out of this sled riding bonanza,” mentioned Timmy, who lived behind the cemetery as he looked at me with a twinkle in his eyes. “My family isn’t planning to go anywhere as far as I know; so I’ll be ready for a dive down Dead Man’s Drop.”

“What’s Dead Man’s Drop,” queried David as he put his face in the center of his incomplete greenery glancing over the desk. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard you talk about that before.”

“It’s a real steep hill right next to the church,” revealed green-eyed Irish lad with eyes as big as saucers. “We always have a lot of fun going down it every time I go over Mark’s house when it snows.”

Timmy and I looked at one another with sparkling eyes as we slapped our hands across the aisle thinking about the fantastic snow-covered slope.

Once these young charges had the green felt cutout securely fastened to the cardboard wreath, the veteran teacher modeled with the other cutouts how to make the flower petals, berries and ribbon with the red and white felt.

In two shakes of a lamb’s tail, everyone completed the holiday crafts as my buddies and I quickly wrapped up our conversation about holiday plans while eagerly awaiting the Christmas party.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.