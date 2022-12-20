When my big brother John bounded from his bed on December 25th, he threw open the curtains and pulled up the blind to see white crystals falling from the sky through frosted glass.

“It’s snowing,” exclaimed the six-year-old as he jumped down from the stool in front of the radiator to wake me from my slumber. “Look! It’s snowing outside.”

“It’s Christmas morning,” this kindergartner declared with eyes as big as saucers looking at the snow coming down in huge flakes. “Santa Claus came last night when we was sleeping.”

After the freckle-faced lad helped me climb down from my bed, we stepped from our room to find a plethora of gift wrapped presents with ribbons and bows beneath the Christmas tree with all it’s twinkling lights.

“We wondered when you boys were going to wake up,” stated Mom as she stepped into the living room sipping on a cup of coffee with curlers in her dark brown locks.

“You must have been very good boys this year,” commented Dad adorned in a multicolored bathrobe with Kathleen cradled in his arms. “Because you both have a lot of gifts waiting for you under the tree.”

“Oh boy,” squealed the first grader after spotting a brand new shiny red bike with a kickstand next to the Christmas tree in the corner. “Is that for me?”

“That’s what the tag on the handle bar says,” chuckled the 31-year-old man bouncing his baby girl on his knee. “Santa must not have had time to wrap it.”

“I love it,” asserted the six-year-old as he quickly ran over and sat on the bike to check out all the groovy features while moving his hands back and forth around the handle bars. “Vroom! Vroom!”

After admiring my big brother’s new bicycle, I noticed a three wheeler with handle bar tassels setting on the opposite side of the tree with a bow on it.

“A big wheel,” I shouted while rushing over to look at the red and yellow plastic molded toy with a blue backrest. “I can’t believe I got a set of wheels of my very own.”

This five-year-old climbed on my brand new triple threat with wheels and excitedly giggled. Trying to copy my older brother, I said, “Broom! Broom!”

Everyone laughed at my mispronunciation of the motorcycle noise.

About that time, John noticed a pair of wooden runner sleds propped up against the wall next to the radiator.

“Mark, look,” the six-year-old called out to his little brother pointing to the sled riding paraphernalia with big red bows.

“We got sleds,” we shouted in unison before climbing from our new modes of transportation to rush over and check them out.

The blond-haired minister quickly handed his baby girl to her mother before putting the sleds on the floor as my brother and I hopped on the brand new snow racers.

“These are groovy Dad,” mentioned the first grader pulling on the rope as he placed his feet on the wooden slat at the bottom. “I can’t wait to go sled riding.”

The sleek wooden slat sleds had shiny red metal runners underneath. The front of the “Flyer” had a movable wooden slat with a rope attached to both sides.

These boys held on to the ropes pretending to fly down a hill while moving our bodies to and fro dodging tree limbs as we descended the imaginary hill.

“That’s so you can steer the sled,” declared our father as he explained how to use the rope. “You can pull on the rope or push your foot on the wooden slat.”

After Mom and Dad as well as the little blondie opened up a few presents of their own, John and I each had one more toy to unwrap while playing with our new Fisher-Price additions – the Garage and School House.

When the father of three climbed around the debris of ripped gift wrap, bows and ribbons that were scattered about the floor around the Christmas tree, he snatched up a couple more gifts and set them in front of us.

“These are the gifts from your Grandma and Pappy Price,” noted Mom as she moved her daughter from one knee to the other taking another sip of her coffee.

John’s eyes lit up as he tore off the gift wrap and bow to reveal the Rock’em Sock’em Robots, a competitive boxing match which pits Red Rocker against Blue Bomber.

A broad smile flashed across my face as I ripped into the holiday wrap to reveal the Lego House Building Set.

My gift was easier to access since I immediately began putting the Lego’s together, using the box as a guide. However, the six-year-old’s gift required a bit of assembly before it was ready for use.

As soon as the competitive game was set up, my Dad and brother tried out the new toy as each picked a side and put their thumbs on the controls.

John’s Blue Bomber knocked the block off the tall clergyman’s Red Rocker robot. The little lad giggled as he stood to his feet and began to cheer.

“Look Mom, I did it,” declared the freckle-faced lad jumping up and down. “I knocked Dad’s block off.”

Then, these brothers played a couple of rounds as we each knocked the other’s block off with Dad watching the flurry of activity from his nearby recliner.

“I nearly forgot,” the blue-eyed brunette mentioned as she looked at her boys from across the large room. “Santa also left you each a stocking stuffed full of goodies.”

After snatching the red stockings with white trim from off the sofa, these brothers dumped out the contents before popping a Hershey’s Kiss into salivating mouths to satisfy our sweet tooth.

As Dad read the Bible story of Jesus’ birth, our family reflected on the blessings of the past year, especially all the new friends we made after moving to the small coal mining town of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania that November.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.