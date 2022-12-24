Happy holiday from the Sampson County NAACP, and on behalf of the Sampson NAACP leadership team, I want to wish you and your loved ones a happy holiday season; we look forward to continuing to build with you next year.

Just recently, the local branch of the NAACP installed its leadership team for 2023-24, and again, let me applaud those who stepped up to accept leadership positions for the 2023-24 cycle. To the Sampson County community, I want to appeal to you for your support as we continue moving forward over the next two years and beyond.

With that in mind, I hope you will cultivate a desire to stand with the NAACP, calling on local governing bodies to ensure local policies are rooted in equity, emphasizing the well-being of all residents. Become involved and speak on behalf of your community. Just maybe it’s time for you to take your rightful place in this struggle for racial equality and justice, using the NAACP as a platform to address the unique needs of your community. Too, by developing goals and strategies, you will be able to assess the “state of Black people” in Sampson County. From there, we can suggest policies that will improve the lives of the underemployed and underserved in our community.

To be sure, the local branch of the NAACP needs your support, providing you an opportunity to do your part and give back to the community in your unique way, helping to steer the NAACP and the Sampson County community toward positive change. It’s just a matter of taking that first step, becoming a member, serving on a committee and finding out how you can best serve the people and community through the NAACP Sampson County Branch. For the most part, the branch is only as effective as the membership. So, I’m encouraging you to join the NAACP Sampson County Branch. There is work to do, and with your help, the local branch will become a greater force to be reckoned with as its passion for justice burns ever brightly.

As I have stated many times before, this process begins with each individual member having the dedication and commitment to making a difference in our community. If you believe we can bring about meaningful changes for the greater advancement of equality and justice for all, we need you with us at the NAACP Sampson County Branch. If you are willing to work hard and work together at building our community to its future, we need you to join the NAACP Sampson County Branch.

The NAACP is an organization where there is a place for all voices, and as a member, you can be an advocate for those who are not able to speak up for themselves. Now, as we soon begin the 2023-24 cycle, I hope you will consider joining us as we seek to engage the next generation of voices and leaders in the work of civil rights.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.