Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in downtown McKeesport, also known as “The Tube City”.

After turning off the main boulevard onto Pirl Street, we passed by Mathias Street, the very place where our mother spent the first eleven years of her life with three of her four younger siblings.

Making a left turn, the station wagon ascended its bumpy jaunt up Brownlee Street, an aged roadway which was paved with clay bricks from a bygone era.

Upon pulling into an assigned parking space, my big brother and I, along with our parents and baby sister, began the long trek up the sidewalk to the last row house on the block in Crawford Village.

When we reached our destination, my potbelly grandfather, wearing nothing but a pair of broad shorts, opened the screen door to greet us.

“Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas,” exclaimed the 59-year-old National Tube steel worker as he reached down to embrace his grandsons.

“Merry Christmas, Pappy,” these brothers replied in unison as we each grabbed a hold of one of his legs and tightly squeezed before removing outer garments.

“Your grandma is in the kitchen baking up a storm,” he added looking down at these two little whippersnappers, who ran off through the living room in our stocking feet.

“Grandma, Merry Christmas,” stated this twosome simultaneously as we ran across the kitchen to the middle-aged woman, with flour-streaks in her brown hair, filling lady locks and hugged at her skirt.

“Mercy me, what do we have here?” queried the 52-year-old as she laid down the bag filled with white fluffy cream on the table and kissed her grandkids. “Merry Christmas, my little wee ones.”

Spying a freshly baked batch of homemade pastries covered with powdered sugar, these little shavers both pulled up a chair and licked our lips.

After stuffing our faces with several scrumptious delights, Mom stepped into the kitchen to remind us that Santa Claus left us a couple gifts under our grandparents Christmas tree in the living room.

We looked at one another with eyes as big as saucers and shoved the last cookie in our mouths before racing back into the other room.

When these energetic shavers made our entrance, Dad was sitting on the couch watching NFL football on the black and white console television set after putting Kathleen down for a nap.

It was the first time the National Football League televised a game on Christmas Day which featured the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium in Minnesota.

A tall long dark brown-haired teenage girl was fetching a couple of wrapped Christmas gifts from under the tree.

“Aunt Sharen,” we called out while running over to greet the 16-year-old, who placed the packages on the floor. “Merry Christmas.”

“Johnny and Marky,” exclaimed the youngest of Mom’s siblings kneeling down and embracing this pair on either side or her with a great big squeeze. “Merry Christmas to you too.”

Mom and Grandma Farrell came into the living room while talking a mile a minute to watch us open our gifts.

After John and I each opened a Hippity-Hop and Sit-and-Spin, respectively, from our Aunt Sharen, I was the first to tear into the presents from Grandma and Pappy Farrell.

This little tyke ripped the wrapping paper to shreds before revealing the newest addition to my collection of Fisher Price toys – the Play Family Farm and Silo, after which I lovingly thanked my grandparents.

While this kindergartner began to set up my farm, John tore into his rather sizable gift sitting under the tree. The freckle-faced lad was eager to find out the contents of the package.

“Dad,” exclaimed the first grader setting the box on its side to show his father his new toy. “It’s the NFL Electronic Football Game.”

“How did Santa Claus even know I wanted this for Christmas?” John questioned while looking up at his mother with utter astonishment.

He got up off the floor and thanked both of his grandparents with much love and affection.

Then, the six-year-old began setting up the game with our aunt’s help. The teams were the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. There was even a grandstand with fans.

When the high school junior turned on the switch, the metal playing field began to vibrate and the players started moving all over the surface.

After a quick explanation of the rules, the aunt and nephew played a few rounds to get a feel for the game.

I came over to watch as the television match up went into an intermission period with commercials and commentators.

The game between the Cowboys and the Vikings was a defensive struggle during the first two quarters. Dallas was leading at halftime, 6-3.

“Look Dad,” stated the freckle-faced lad looking up at his father on the sofa. “We’re playing an NFL game just like on the television.”

“That’s very nice son,” mentioned the minister as he sat down on the floor next to us boys. “I’m glad you like your new toy.”

“You can take over,” commented the 16-year-old as she stood from the floor looking at Dad. “I have to get ready to go over to my sister’s house anyway.”

“I’ll see you munchkins in a little bit,” she added before disappearing upstairs.

Dad played several match ups on the NFL Electronic Football Game while watching the second half of the game on television between Dallas and Minnesota.

Propelled by five takeaways, the Cowboys scored fourteen points in the third quarter and took a 20-6 lead going into the last period.

Although the Vikings attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, their efforts failed with a 20-12 loss.

As soon as the game ended, everyone was ready to journey over to Aunt Kathy’s house in North Huntingdon to eat an Italian dinner with all the aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.