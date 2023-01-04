Since Christmas Day, the Price household was bustling with activity, which sent us in all directions. It left little time for my big brother and me to take our new sleds for a whirl.

The day following the mid-week church service, our family finally had a reprieve from all the excitement.

While Dad made a solo trip to Washington Hospital to visit one of the parishioners, Mom stayed home with the kids to get caught up on house cleaning as well as the laundry.

When these siblings woke up with the day half gone, we noticed it was snowing while playing with our toys out in the utility room following a late breakfast.

With a gleam in our eyes, we ran off through the house and found Mom at the other end of the apartment folding clothes while sitting on the couch in the family room.

Kathleen had escaped the playpen and was on the floor surrounded with several of her most treasured toys.

“Mom can Mark, and I go outside,” commented the six-year-old as he pursed his lips with a hand on his hip. “It’s snowing again and we wanna try out our new sleds.”

The minister’s wife looked at the pathetic look on our faces and let out a burst of laughter while folding a bath towel under her chin.

“Well… I’m not making any promises,” cautioned the dark brown-haired woman as she picked up the basket of clean linens to put away in the bathroom closet. “But we’ll see. Maybe after lunch.”

John and I smiled at one another as we sidestepped our baby sister while racing off to the playroom at the other end of the house.

Shortly after feeding us a late lunch, Mom put Kathleen down for an afternoon nap.

“What are you two waiting for,” remarked Mom as she stepped back into the heart of the home. “You need to change into your play clothes because you’re not going outside in your pajamas.”

In preparation for our sled riding expedition, I bundled up in layers of clothing before putting on my winter coat and snow pants.

The ensemble was topped off with a pair of gloves, a hat and scarf.

With practically every inch of my body covered from head to toe, this kindergartner looked like the abominable snowman.

This little shaver could hardly move as I sat outside on the stoop in the frosty air patiently waiting for our mother to finish bundling up my brother John.

The outdoors was blanketed with a layer of freshly fallen snow, which made the anticipation of using our brand-new sleds even more exciting.

After lingering for what seemed like an eternity, the first grader finally came outside, and these two brothers bounded up the steps of our apartment to the main street above.

Wearing winter boots, we trudged through the deep snow dragging our state-of-the-art sleds to the other side of the apartment building directly in front of the church’s front porch.

We finally arrived at what this pair dubbed “Dead Man’s Drop.” We were just itching to try out our new sleds on the steep slope.

It was a one-hundred-foot plunge at a seventy-degree angle with the red brick building on one side and a row of pine trees on the other with approximately ten feet in between.

Since John was the oldest, he had dibs to take the first plunge down the hill in the clean crisp sheet of white powder.

When the first grader let go of the metal railing as he slid out from under it, he let out a holler flying down the hill with amazing speed.

At one point, it appeared the sled went airborne lifting the little lad high into the sky as he and the riding device came back down with a thunderous thud.

The mode of transportation careened to the end of the building before stopping short of the old school bus at the end of the sidewalk.

I waited until my brother went around the other side of the building and hauled his sled up the steps before taking a turn.

I wanted to get his perspective of what the slope was like before taking a turn down the challenging plunge.

As the six-year-old trudged over to the other of the church pulling his sled behind him, he was beaming from ear to ear.

“Did you see that,” asked the freckle-faced lad as he came to a stop. “There’s a tree stump or somethin’ about halfway down.”

“When I hit it,” the little nipper continued placing one foot on the bottom rung of the metal railing. “I went flying off the sled.”

“I thought I was gonna crash,” he added smacking his fist in the opposite hand and moving them apart like an explosion.

These brothers’ eyes sparkled while giggling with glee knowing we had found the perfect sled riding hill right next to our house.

After John helped to position me on the blade runner with a firm grip on the rope, I shoved off moving swiftly down the steep incline until hitting the bump on the track.

At that very moment, the sled went into a tailspin propelling this five-year-old like a rocket in one direction with the sled flying off the other way.

This little shaver tumbled down the remainder of the hill like a giant snowball. Standing up at the bottom, I was covered in white.

With a broad smile across my face, I raised an arm into the air and gave a thumbs up to John at the top of the course.

We spent the next hour taking turns flying down the exclusive sled riding hill before going back into the house to tell Mom about all our daring exploits.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.