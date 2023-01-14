Well, it sure made for interesting TV. And I’m not talking about Prince Harry whining about the royal family in England. It’s the sad spectacle of watching the election, finally, of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Watching the confrontation following aftermath of McCarthy losing once again late Friday night with his GOP holdouts was interesting, in observing a train wreck sort of way. Why were these men, all dressed up in suits and ties, about to almost fight? Why? Just remember, when they say it’s not about the money, it’s about the money. And Washington is where the money is. It’s where the rich folks live.

Do you know where the rich folks live? Is it in the Houston or Dallas area with all those evil oil executives? No. Is it in the Silicon Valley around San Francisco with those high tech wizards? No, again. How about New York? Those Wall Street hedge fund guys did make millions while wrecking the American economy. There are plenty of rich people around those cities, but the number one area may surprise you.

An article by Kali Geldis in “Main Street” a few years ago listed the fifteen richest counties in the United States. It was based on the median household income from the most recent Census Bureau data from 2010. At that time, the national average for median household income was $49,445.00. The average for these fifteen counties was about double that figure.

So where are the counties located? Not surprisingly, a couple of the counties were near New York City. But ten of the richest counties are located within an approximate fifty mile radius of one city. Not New York, not Houston or Dallas, Chicago or Los Angeles. Where do the rich folks live? Near Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.? I thought that was where all those folks who were sacrificing for “public service” live. You know, the ones who are looking out for you and me. But here are the facts per the Census Bureau. Ten of the richest counties in the United States, based on median household income, back in 2010, were in the Washington, D.C., area. Five of the counties are in northern Virginia and five are in Maryland.

Number one on the list was Loudoun County in Virginia, where the median household income was $119,540. Remember the national average was $49,445. Of course it’s much higher now. Bordering Washington, Loudoun County is the home of Dulles International Airport.

According to the Census Bureau in 2010, four of the top five richest counties in America bordered Washington, D.C. Why Washington, D.C.? Why would the richest counties in America be near our nation’s capital? I suppose the answer is the same one that Willie Sutton gave when asked why he robbed banks, “That’s where the money is.”

Washington is where the money is. Well, it’s the place where money is spent. The U.S. government spent 9.5 trillion dollars in 2022, which is more than double the amount from five years ago. Forget “billions,” isn’t it funny (and a little scary) that the word “trillion” doesn’t shock us anymore. Back in the 1960’s, Senator Everett Dirkson said, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” The quote seems so outdated now.

Back in the 1960’s Loudon County, Va., was an agricultural county. Since then the county has grown rapidly, with the population almost doubling since 2000. Since the U.S. government is dealing in trillions now instead of billions, there must be a lot more money to go around in Loudon County and the rest of Washington area. And all that money is passing through the hands of those Washington politicians you saw arguing last Friday night.

They will all, that’s both Democrats and Republicans, say that it’s about fighting for good of the American people. And it’s not about the money. But, remember, when they say it’s not about the money, well, you know.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]