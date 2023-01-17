After Dad and Bob Hohn, one of his most dependable board members, removed everything from the master bedroom, they began dismantling the sleeping quarters I shared with my big brother.

The church parsonage was in total disarray.

There were headboards, footboards and mattresses strewn about the house along with dressers and side tables accompanied by more than a dozen stacked drawers filled with assorted apparel.

It looked more like a blue light special at Kmart than a home inhabited by a solitary nuclear family. Mom wasn’t sure if she should begin tagging the items for the discounted special or putting the house back together again.

Since Kathleen turned two the previous Tuesday, the blond-haired minister and his wife felt it was high time for the little lass to have her own space and take back their bedroom from all the baby paraphernalia crowding them out.

But since the pastor’s wife was nearly four months pregnant, it would be a short reprieve indeed.

Due to the fact they were converting the guest room at the opposite end of the house for their little princess, the husband and wife felt it best to be an equal distance from all three of their children.

Not only would it provide the couple with a better opportunity to hear the cries of their little girl from the middle bedroom, it would also enable them to detect our juvenile escapades under the cover of darkness.

After the men moved the mattresses and box springs into the living room, this dynamic duo raced into our former personal space to help take apart the bed frames before moving them into the brand-new digs.

“Are you boys here to lend us a helping hand,” questioned middle-aged man after removing a couple metal screws from his lips. “If you can find something to put these into, we’ll be able to keep them in a safe place.”

“I’ll be right back,” declared the freckle-faced lad with a gleam in his eyes before he exited the room. “I know just what we can use.”

When the seven-year-old raced back into the room, he slid across the hardwood floor in his stocking feet with a couple of plastic sandwich bags in his hand.

As the two men finished removing the last of the screws from the headboards and put them into the baggies, this disabled lad looked across the room at the large oak structure sitting in the alcove.

“I was wonderin’,” I queried while walking over to the far side of the room before sitting in the big armed chair. “How are youns gonna move this old desk into our new bedroom?”

“That desk,” quizzed Dad pointing toward the large oak structure with drawers behind me. “We’re planning on leaving it right where it’s at; because it’s way too big to move out of here.”

Knocking the wind right out of our sails, my brother and I looked at one another with wide eyes and gaping mouths realizing we were losing a lot more than just a bedroom.

Upon taking the small bags of hardware into the living room, these siblings began the process of cleaning out our closets to put the assortment of possessions in the new room.

“Did you hear that,” questioned this six-year-old as we carried a few of our belongings through the dining room. “He’s keeping the desk in their new bedroom; so, we’re gonna lose our diving board.”

“I heard,” responded the oldest as he grabbed ahold of his brother’s arm. “We’ll have to figure out something else to use for a diving board to avoid the shark infested waters.”

Although these little whippersnappers were cramming all our clothes from two closets into one, we discovered the benefits of having the one giant closet in the new bedroom.

Along with a much deeper space inside the enclosed area, there were several wooden planks sitting on top of the clothes bar, which had the makings of a great secret hide out.

The avid bike rider grabbed a chair from the dining room table as he dragged it across the hardwood floor; after which I sat down to hold his weight while he climbed into the coveted space.

When the tall slender woman with a bulging stomach entered the room, she quickly noticed her oldest poking his head from the top of the closet.

“What are you doing,” asked the dark brunette rushing over to the corner closet while pointing her index finger toward the floor. “You need to get down from there this instant.”

“But we’re putting stuff up here,” replied John as he extended his hands. “I figured it would be easier just to get up here and let Mark hand me our sleeping bags and board games.”

“You need to be careful,” observed the 31-year-old as she gave her two oldest children a suspicious look. “We don’t need to make any trips to the emergency room today.”

As soon as Mom left the room to gather more of our personal effects, these mischievous rapscallions began to make plans for the future private clubhouse.

“I’ll figure out a way for you to get up here,” announced the blue-eyed nipper as he climbed down. “There’s enough space in here to nail some wood slats to make a ladder for you to get up.”

“That sounds like a great idea,” I admitted flashing my pearly whites while wagging a finger. “But this is gonna be for boys only; so, no girls allowed – not even our cousin Lori.”

“All right,” assessed the freckle-faced lad before doing our special handshake. “Then you gotta pinky swear; so, there’s no going back on your promise.”

These little scamps smiled at one another before quickly leaving the room to go help Mom bring some more clothes into our brand-new bedroom.

Stay tuned for the conclusion to the story in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.