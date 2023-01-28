The title of the devotion I was about to read the other day made me smile. “Are You Fresh for Everything?” was the daily “My Utmost For His Highest” devotion for January 20th. The Oswald Chambers devotion was about being growing in Christ and not becoming stale. In other words, being fresh. I’m pretty sure I’m not fresh in everything, but I used to know someone who was, and that’s what made me smile. As a matter of fact, we all used to call him, “Fresh.”

It began at a church league basketball game. At least, that’s the version of the story I heard of how my friend, Dale Denning, who passed away ten years ago, became known as “Fresh.”

It happened a few years before I moved to Clinton. Dale was sitting on the bench wanting to get into the game. Evidently, some of his team’s players were getting tired out on the court. Dale ran up to the coach and said, “Put me in, I’m fresh! Put me in, I’m fresh!” And so the nickname of “Fresh” was born.

The funny thing was I think Dale never knew that he was nicknamed, “Fresh.” We never called him that to his face. And gradually over the years, his friends quit using it, except maybe to say something like, “that was a ‘fresh’ idea,” or “that sounds like a ‘fresh’ plan.” Because Dale really could have some fresh ideas and plans. Maybe “Fresh” was the appropriate nickname after all.

Dale did have fresh ideas. Now some of his ideas would make you shake your head and say, “No, Dale.” But most were actually quite good. Active in the Clinton Kiwanis Club for years, Dale suggested that the club honor Sampson County elementary school Terrific Kids students in a special way. His idea was to have a drawing and give a bicycle to a Terrific Kid from each school at the end of the school year. We agreed and are still doing it today. So there have been a lot of happy kids getting a bike as a reward for their efforts at school, thanks to one of Dale’s fresh ideas.

Dale did have fresh plans. Sometimes they didn’t work out too good. There is the story about Dale and me going to get his new boat. It involved running out of gas, a blown transmission, two highway patrolmen, and a tow truck. But most were a lot of fun. Like driving twelve hours straight to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl football game. Like going to Pinehurst for the U.S. Open and parking in a special up close parking lot because we were with the “governor’s office.”

Dale had a fresh perspective. Being a CPA, he could look at a financial situation and come up with an angle to handle the problem in a way that you never thought of. But that fresh perspective went way beyond the financial world. It seemed like Dale would almost always have the right word, the right advice for whatever the situation. I suppose that wisdom came from Dale’s desire to constantly learn, experience, and good old Sampson County common sense.

Finally, being around Dale was like a breath of fresh air. He could sometimes be hardheaded about his plans and ideas. And sometimes you went along with them only because he would be so persistent. But even those plans and ideas would more than likely not end up boring.

It’s interesting that just recently I’ve had reminders of Dale. A couple of weeks ago, another friend shared how he sure could have used some of Dale’s fresh advice and counsel. Just this past weekend, I was telling a friend about a situation where I was trying to help that had not turned out well. I told him. “It’s like Ol’ Dale used to say, ‘No good deed goes unpunished.’”

People die and the years pass. Your memories of many who have passed grow dimmer as you look in the rear view mirror. But the memories of others don’t. That’s because they are not in your rear view mirror. They are in you.

It was ten years ago that Dale Denning passed away suddenly. The heart attack took him much too soon for the rest of us who knew him. But I believe the quality of your life is not measured in the numbers of years that you live. It’s how you live those years. You have to keep it fresh. Dale did.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]