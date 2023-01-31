When Mom crawled out of bed to get John and me up for another day of school, she felt tired and listless while putting on her housecoat before leaving the master bedroom to begin the usual daily chores.

After cooking a hearty breakfast for us, the mother of three went to the opposite end of the house to wake two-year-old Kathleen from her slumber to join in on the boisterous activity in the kitchen.

Shortly after finishing up our morning grub, we quickly threw on our school clothes before racing to the bathroom at the other end of the house to brush those pearly whites.

Following our customary morning prayer, the housewife held the screen door open as these little whippersnappers quickly exited with bagged lunches before she stepped out onto the cement stoop.

Catching the corner of her housecoat in the doorjamb, the 31-year-old flew backwards and fell against the red brick wall before landing on her backside.

Although my brother offered to go find Dad, the tall slender woman assured us she was fine after carefully standing to her feet.

After waving goodbye to her school-aged children as we climbed the cement treads, the mother of three grimaced at another painful cramp in her lower abdomen as she quickly rushed to the bathroom.

A few minutes later, the tall woman with a baby bump breathed a sigh of relief when she heard her husband come through the door to the church after having spent some time in his upstairs office.

After she relayed the events of the morning leading up to her fall on the side stoop, the local pastor announced they were heading to the hospital after dropping off their little princess at her sister’s house before leaving town.

Upon their arrival at Washington Hospital in the county seat, the blond-haired minister parked at the emergency room entrance as an orderly brought out a wheelchair to take his pregnant spouse into the triage center.

Once the 32-year-old registered the blue-eyed brunette at the front desk, a nurse immediately took the couple to one of the many examination rooms separated by curtains to await an attending physician.

In short order, a black-haired young man with a goatee sporting a white lab coat briskly walked into the makeshift room to assess the pregnant woman’s condition before making a diagnosis.

Following a brief summary of the known facts, the well-versed clinician sat down and did a quick examination of the affected area in order to collect a few samples before making a medical determination.

Thirty minutes later, the good doctor came back into the examination room to inform the young mother and her husband of the solemn news that she indeed had a miscarriage.

After an emotional breakdown peppered with a flood of tears for their tragic loss, the minister and his wife listened as the attending physician explained the medical procedure which he would perform to remove any remaining tissue from the uterus.

As the local pastor and his wife journeyed back to Bentleyville several hours later, the young couple discussed God’s decision to take their little angel to heaven and how they were going to approach the subject with their two sons.

When these mischief makers arrived at home later that afternoon, Mom called us into her bedroom while making our way through the church parsonage for an after-school snack.

“What are you doing in bed,” quizzed this first grader as I stepped into the large room and walked over to the end of the bed. “We just got home from school; and it’s not even dark outside.”

“I knew it,” proclaimed the pastor’s firstborn while glancing over at his little brother. “I told Mark on the way to school that you hurt yourself when you fell down this morning.”

As we climbed onto the bed on either side of the blue-eyed brunette, the Bible scholar quietly slipped into the bedroom to join the conversation.

“Did Mom tell you what happened,” queried the athletic shaver quickly gazing up at his father. “I wanted to come and find you after she fell this morning; but she told me that it wasn’t necessary.”

“Your mother told me all about it,” pronounced the green-eyed blond with a smile as he tousled the wee one’s brown locks. “That’s part of what we want to talk to you boys about.”

“Are we in trouble,” I questioned looking over at the tall clergyman from the opposite side of the bed. “I wanted to help get Mommy off the ground; but I’m too little.”

“No one’s in trouble,” observed the father of three as his voice took on a more serious tone. “But I did take your mother to the hospital following her mishap with the housecoat getting caught in the door.”

Although it was difficult to find the right words, our parents explained to us how Jesus cradled our baby brother in His arms and took him home to heaven.

“His name would’ve been David Paul,” commented the devoted mother as she wrapped her arm around these wee ones. “But instead of you helping to care for him, he’s watching over you from heaven’s gate.”

“Since he’s up in heaven with Jesus,” whispered the freckle-faced lad with a questioning look in his eyes. “Do you think it will be possible for us to one day see our baby brother?”

“Most definitely,” confirmed the McKeesport native while patting the nipper’s little leg. “One day in the distant future when we make it to heaven, he’ll be there waiting to greet us.”

“Then we’ll all be together forever and always,” she added with great enthusiasm as she glanced down at both her boys.

The homemaker looked up at her husband with a huge smile on her face and a tear streaming down her cheek as John and me wrapped loving arms around our mother.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.