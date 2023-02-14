I will never forget the time when my parents moved halfway across the country and planned a wedding for my sister all in the same weekend; and what’s more, I will not soon forget the 24-hour bus ride I endured just to be there for the nuptials.

I was living on the Outer Banks of North Carolina at the southern tip of Roanoke Island in the little fishing village of Wanchese where I taught a combination fifth and sixth grade class at Wanchese Christian Academy.

The pastor of the church that was affiliated with the school was a good friend of my parents – Rev. Johnny Chase, Sr.

In light of the fact that Pastor Chase knew my dad had recently received his master’s degree, he approached my parents about filling two vacant teaching positions which became available at the Christian school.

After thinking about it over the course of the summer, my parents decided to follow me to the sandy beaches of the East coast.

When my dad called me at the beginning of August, I fully expected to hear about the news of their moving to my neck of the woods; but I never expected to discover that my sister was getting married the day before their big move.

After dating the same guy for a year, everyone fully expected them to eventually marry; but this was definitely a shock to all of us.

While my sister and her betrothed were planning to marry in the early spring of the following year, they decided to move the wedding up, so my parents wouldn’t have to make a special trip out west during the school year.

Bound and determined to get to my sister’s wedding in Missouri, I was willing to do just about anything to make it to the church on time.

Desperate – with the bucket of bolts that I called a vehicle and little cash in my pocket – I decided to ride a Greyhound for twenty-four hours in order to attend my sister’s wedding ceremony.

I would have rather paddled a canoe around the tip of Florida and braved the swift current of the mighty Mississippi River to attend the double ring ceremony then spend an entire day riding that nasty old bus.

But beggars can’t be choosers.

My parents’ pastor friend was kind enough to drive me to the bus depot in Raleigh. However, I didn’t realize the bus station was a cash only business. You guessed it – I was planning to write a check. Luckily, the minister had enough cash on hand to cover the cost of the ticket; so I ended up making out the check to him instead.

My trip to the Midwest was almost canceled even before it started.

However, I was finally on my way to the “Show-Me-State” after everything was said and done.

With snack bag in hand, I settled into my seat and opened to the first page of a suspense-filled mystery novel.

By the time we left the station and pulled out onto I-40 leaving the state capitol behind, I was fully engrossed in my book; but then my seatmate began to snore. That wouldn’t have been so bad, but then he dropped his head on my shoulder.

I thought to myself, “This is going to be a long trip.”

Although my seatmate quickly woke from his slumber, a nasty stench crossed my nostrils, and I was unable to pinpoint the source even after sniffing my own armpits.

Don’t even roll your eyes, because you know that you would’ve done the exact same thing.

Our first stop was at Asheville, N.C., and I was never so happy to get off that bus.

When the next Greyhound rolled to a stop, there wasn’t a bus depot in sight. The driver had pulled alongside the highway. Initially, I thought there was something wrong with the mass transit vehicle; but then I quickly realized that we picked up a hitchhiker.

In all my born days – I never heard of a bus stopping along the roadway to pick someone up. The driver soon regretted his decision, because the obviously intoxicated man became belligerent with several of the other passengers. We finally stopped again to put him off the bus.

I never dreamed a bus trip could take so long. But after stopping at every Podunk town along the way, I quickly understood the reason why. Although I was totally exhausted, I didn’t dare fall asleep for fear of what might happen if I dozed off even for a minute.

By the time we reached Nashville, Tenn. at three in the morning, I was so tired that I practically stumbled into the toilet stall at the bus station. However, I was quickly brought back to my senses when I heard two guys rush into the restroom talking about the need to stash some drugs.

A look of horror splashed across my face.

Without thinking, I instinctively threw my feet into the air to conceal my presence and to barricade the door at the same time. I kept saying to myself, “Dear God, I don’t want to die while sitting in a toilet stall.”

When I heard the two apparent drug dealers leave the facilities, I quickly finished my own business and made my escape back to the safety of the bus.

I was never so happy to see my family after driving the short trek up I-55 along the Mississippi River to Hayti, Mo.

Upon getting off the public transportation, I was informed that my luggage had not made the trip and would arrive the following day.

You have got to be kidding me!

I vowed never to ride a Greyhound again for as long as I lived.

When I went to Washington, D.C. for my next excursion, I decided a jet liner was a better alternative. Well… at least it was a faster mode of transportation.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.