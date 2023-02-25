“Robbing Peter to pay Paul.” You may have heard that saying before, and you may have said it. I have.

Back in my days working with the Revenue Department, I dealt primarily with businesses who were delinquent in paying their various business taxes. Sometimes, they would collect the taxes, like sales tax, from their customers and then would fail to remit the money back to the state.

When I would contact them and try to collect the back taxes owed, I would ask them what they did with the tax revenue, since technically they were just supposed to be holding it for the state, then remitting it timely. Often, they would say that they had to pay the light bill, supply vender, or other bills. They were short of funds, so they used the sales tax taken in to pay those bills. That’s when I would, in conversation, tell them something like, “Man, you’re just robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

You might think the expression, “Robbing Peter to pay Paul,” came from somewhere in the Bible, but it doesn’t. According to Dictionary.com, “the expression alludes to appropriating the estates of St. Peter’s Church in London, England to pay for the repairs of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the 1800s.” The idea is the shift of financial resources meant for one area to another not originally designated. In other words, the sales tax the customer paid for that meal was supposed to go to the State of North Carolina, not to pay the light bill.

Just so you will know, the U.S. government is doing that right now. I recently heard the phrase, “Robbing Peter to pay Paul,” in a news report about the federal government reaching its debt limit, and how U.S. Treasury officials are beginning to move funds around inorder to keep from going in default from being unable to pay its creditors.

According to a recent CNBC report, “The U.S. reached the current debt limit in January of this year, at which point Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initiated a series of established steps, known as the ‘extraordinary measures,’ that allowed the government to continue borrowing money to meet its obligations.”

The U.S. government is now $31.5 trillion in debt. The debt ceiling was established years ago inorder to try to control spending. But each time we have hit that ceiling, Congress has voted to lift the ceiling and increase our debt. There may be some discussions about cutting spending, primarily some lip service by Republican lawmakers, but each time the ceiling is lifted, the spending keeps on going, and the debt continues to mount.

How much has the U.S. debt grown? In July of 2011, the amount was $14.3 trillion, in 2015, it was $18 trillion, and in August of 2020, the U.S. national debt was $26.5 trillion. Now it is $31.5 trillion, more than doubled in just over ten years! Notice that this has happened during times that both parties were in control of the White House and Congress. The U.S. debt is not going away. As a matter of fact, the debt is projected to grow at least $2 trillion a year over the next ten years.

Officials estimate that Congress has until later this summer to come to an agreement on the debt ceiling. So the U.S. Treasury will continue robbing Peter to pay Paul over the next few months to keep the spending going. But who is actually robbing Peter to pay Paul? It’s us, the voters. Let’s face it, would we actually vote for a politician that was serious about attacking the U.S. debt, knowing its probable effects on our pocketbooks? The Washington politicians know that.

Then who are we robbing? Maybe not ourselves, we can probably keep maxing out the credit card for a while. But it will definitely be our kids and future generations, who will be stuck with the bill, or the consequences of some form of default by the U.S. government. I’m sure they will be thanking us down the road.

