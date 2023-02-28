After another lazy Sunday with morning church and an early dinner, the boys were tucked in bed for the night. All four windows in their bedroom were wide open because of the August heat wave hitting central Pennsylvania.

The little rascals were doing anything but sleeping.

Twelve-year-old Buck, the oldest of the bunch, was under his blanket with a flashlight reading a comic book as if he was camped out in a tent in the back yard.

“What in tarnation,” Paul, a rising fifth grader, blurted out from the bed next to him, “How can you cover yourself up like that when it’s hot as a frying pan in here?”

“Hush up and go to sleep,” the elder brother retorted from his secluded location. “I’m trying to read the newest issue of Superman comics and I don’t need you flapping your gums.”

“Will you let me read it after you’re finished,” Paul pleaded as he bit his toenails pulling the discarded shreds of hard keratin from his teeth before placing them on the night stand next to his bed.

Cecil and Fred, the younger two boys, were looking out the window on the opposite side of the moonlit room counting stars.

“You better be careful,” Paul chided his younger siblings like an old lady. “If you fall out that window, I don’t wanna be the one to tell Pop you were taking inventory of all the stars in the universe.”

Buck came out from under his makeshift tent and threw his pillow at Paul. “If you don’t knock it off, I’m gonna pound you cause I’m trying to concentrate.”

Paul threw his hands toward the other side of the room where their chief playmates were literally hanging halfway out the window.

Buck’s whisper took on a course tone as he demanded that his siblings inch their way back inside or he was going to make them close the window altogether.

About that time, there was a bloodcurdling scream from downstairs.

Fred, who still retained some of his baby fat was lovingly referred to as “Pork Chop” at times, shuttered and sat up in bed timidly asking, “What was that?”

Brown-haired Paul noted that it was probably a mountain lion or a cougar coming to take his little brothers away.

Fred began to sob.

Eight-year-old Cecil put his arm around his little brother and consoled him. “There, there. Don’t worry Freddie. Paul is teasing. They only come for the second oldest brother.” He stuck his tongue out at his toenail biting older brother across the room.

Buck took charge of the situation and deployed his second lieutenant on a reconnaissance mission to bring back a detailed report of the happenings below their feet.

Paul tip-toed through the room where his two-year-old sister Joan was silently standing in her crib listening to the commotion. Two-week old Marlin was sound asleep in the bassinet located on the opposite wall.

After creeping into his parents’ bedroom to make sure neither of them was present, the second oldest child of Cloyd and Evelyn Portzline Price quickly exited through the door leading to the stairwell.

The voices grew louder and less muffled as the eavesdropper cautiously hid behind the ornate posts holding up the banister. After a few minutes, the little whippersnapper zipped back up the stairs undetected.

After Paul tucked his baby sister in her crib with a peck on the cheek, Buck demanded a full report of the downstairs activities once he re-entered the bedroom.

“Gran is dead!” Paul blurted out.

“Do you mean Mema Price?” Five-year-old Fred sobbed.

“No, Pork Chop,” Buck consoled his little brother. “We’re talking about Great-Grandma Huggins. She’d been sick with pneumonia for the past couple of weeks. Her heart was just too weak.”

“Mema Price went into Gran’s bedroom to bring her a cup of hot tea,” Paul explained remembering the details of what he heard. “That’s when she found her mother slumped over in the bed and let out a holler.”

When headlights pulled into the driveway, all four boys raced to the front window as two men hopped out of a long black automobile and pulled out a stretcher from the back door – it was the undertaker and his protege.

The next morning when Mom hollered up the steps for breakfast, all four of her older boys came whooshing down the stairs like the house was on fire.

“You don’t have to tell them twice,” Pap Pa laughed sticking another bite of his breakfast into his mouth.

“Well at least they get it honestly,” his daughter-in-law patted her husband’s potbelly as he helped himself to a second plate of biscuits and gravy “Your son taught them well.”

“A full stomach is a happy stomach,” Pop defended himself as he patted his red-haired wife on the behind.

Mom lightly slapped his hand and said, “Now you stop that,” before giving him a quick smile.

“And your stomach is a bowl full of laughs,” Mema chuckled.

Little Marlin, who had already been fed, was napping in the far corner of the parlor; and Joanie was sitting in her highchair getting more on herself then in her mouth.

“You feed your daughter,” Mema stated as she took charge while bringing the kettle of sausage gravy over to the table with some hot fluffy biscuits. “I’ll get the boys their breakfast.”

For the next several minutes the noise level was at full volume in the kitchen as the boys heartily ate their tasty vittles. Buck and Paul asked for seconds, and they all chatted it up about what the day may bring.

“I see what you mean, Evie,” chuckled Pap Pa as Mom poured sausage gravy over a few more biscuits. “Those boys have a one-track mind when it comes to food.”

This story, the first of several about my father’s family set in Perry County, Pennsylvania, was taken from my book “Little Town Along the Susquehanna” which can be found on Facebook.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.