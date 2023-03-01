Anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Clinton hasn’t ventured over to the Sampson Community Theatre lately, if at all, and they sure weren’t in the audience for opening weekend of Neil Simon’s play ‘Rumors.’

Thankfully, there is still time to remedy that — three shows are coming up this weekend, March 3rd and 4th, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee, March 5th, at 3 p.m.

Don’t miss it. If you do, you are denying yourself two hours of lively entertainment and perhaps the most laughter you’ve had the pleasure to experience in a long, long time.

From the opening eye roll and attempted cigarette heist of Chris Gorman, portrayed to perfection from long-time SCT actress Felesia Buczynski, to the wacky comedy pair of Midway High senior Seth Wise and SCT alum and registered nurse BJ Bass as very southern and pretty uptight law enforcement officers Welch and Pudney, the Rumors cast had the audience laughing hysterically.

In fact, the belly rolling laughter hardly stopped from the time the curtain rose until it dropped. That’s just how good these local thespians were at portraying the roles of four couples teamed in a cover-up that only grows more intense — and more amusing — as the yarn is spun.

Directed by Sampson’s Clay Boney, another SCT alum, the Simon farce centers around four couples who find themselves at the townhouse of the deputy mayor of New York City and his wife to celebrate the couple’s 10th anniversary. The party never begins because the host has shot himself in the head (a flesh wound to the ear we are told) and his wife is missing. According to the playbill, the first four guests cover up the incident and then, as other guests arrive, find it difficult to remember the stories they’ve concocted. And the night just gets progressively worse, and funnier.

Boney not only directs but fittingly serves in the role of a very nervous Lenny Ganz, who carries his role to perfection. Once you see it, you’ll understand that Boney not only leaves the audience cracking up as his story goes from bad to worse, but amazed at the long-winded tale he weaves to Wise and Bass without ever taking a breath. Was that really Spanish he was fluently rattling off during his diatribe? Go see for yourself. He’s a hoot.

Shoutouts also go to other SCT alum, like Alison Carr, who is perfect as the wine-swirling, rumor-telling Claire Ganz. Her smile lights up the stage and her ability to deliver a one-liner hit the mark every single time, leaving the audience enthralled and begging for more.

Angela Martin, Todd Weeks, Mary Thompson, Garrett Whipkey and Jonathan Daniels round out the cast. Each, in their own right, brought the audience to tears with their quick quips, particularly Martin’s oft heard squeals as character Cookie Cuasack reacting to everything from a back spasm to loosing her earrings.

From start to finish, SCT’s version of Rumors was side-splitting humor that left you begging for more.

Sponsored by Clinton Appliance and Furniture Company, the farce is worth the ticket price and the theater is worth the reasonable sponsorships offered so you can come see not only this wonderful comedy but a full slate of upcoming shows that include Grease (April 28-May 7), Finding Nemo Jr. (June 9-18); Sister Act (Oct. 6-15) and Rudolph (Nov. 24-Dec. 3) this year.

If you want to have a good time, laugh til you cry and support local folks, then take time this weekend to head over to Sampson Community Theatre on Fayetteville Street in Clinton and see this show.

No question you will be glad you did!