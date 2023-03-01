Transportation vehicles produce 28% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions according to the U.S. Government.

Light vehicles, that is, automobiles, pickup trucks, and light vans, produce 59% of the transportation vehicle emissions. The light vehicles can be powered by batteries. The state of battery technology is not sufficiently advanced to power the heavier vehicles. However, the 16.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions produced by the light vehicles is a worthy target. But since 60% of U.S. electricity is produced from fossil fuels, converting our light vehicles to electric vehicles will not reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 16.5%. Where citizens obtain their electricity from generating facilities that do not rely on fossil fuel, electric automobiles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but in most of America the gain will be limited by the reliance on fossil fuel generated electricity.

During recent history, some electric power producers have been forced to implement rolling blackouts because of insufficient capacity. We are going to need additional electric generating plants and transmission lines to accommodate those 147.5 million light vehicles that can be powered by batteries. Automobiles and electric motors are mature technologies. It is easy to ramp up production. It requires several years to establish new electric generating plants and transmission lines. To use an old expression, we are at risk of putting the cart before the horse.

A long-term storage system for electricity would be ideal, but it is not yet available. One of the Florida electric utility companies has a new state-of-the-art battery system for storage of electricity. The capacity, as expressed by the owner, is equivalent to 100 million smart phone batteries. Translation: The battery facility can supply the electricity needs for 329,000 homes — for two hours. The plant will provide extra electricity during periods of peak demand, and it will be brought on line if a generator needs to be taken off line for maintenance. However, vital societal functions require long-term power backup, and that kind of battery technology is not yet available.

Electric vehicles currently use lithium-ion batteries. Those batteries require cobalt. Fifty percent of the world’s cobalt reserves are in the Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and it is the best quality cobalt. The Chinese control most of the cobalt mined in the Congo. The Chinese also dominate the market for lithium-ion batteries and battery components.

A recent series of inspections of the mining operations in the Congo conducted by Professor Kara, an American lecturer at Harvard University, the University of California and, also, a professor at Nottingham University in England, revealed that the exploitation of labor in the Congo cobalt mines is probably more savage than anything in recorded history. It includes vicious child labor, rape, mangled bodies, toxic chemicals, slave labor wages, and financial corruption. If you are brave enough, you can read the full story in Kara’s recent book, “Cobalt Red.”

We are far too dependent on the Chinese for electric vehicle batteries, and we are morally compromised by the brutal methods used to produce cobalt for those lithium-ion batteries. China is a potential adversary. Our national security is at risk if we are dependent on a potential adversary. Our well-being will also be at risk if the demand for electricity increases faster than the supply of electricity.

