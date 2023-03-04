This should not come as a surprise to anyone: we need more strong, positive and effective Black male teachers in our classrooms, throughout Sampson County, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, with the teaching force in our county and city systems reflecting the diversity that exists in our larger society. In essence, “nothing can help motivate our (Black) students more than to see success standing right in front of them.” The ultimate goal of any school system should be that every student receives a high quality education that prepares him of her to be a contributing member of our democracy.

The fact is, only 1.3 percent of the nation’s nearly five million teachers are Black men, with that number continuing to dwindle. The nation’s teaching profession is “predominantly female and white.” However, it is also a fact that there is ample evidence of the enormous impact and influence an effective Black male teacher can have in the classroom and general school environment. Are you aware that studies show that exposure to a Black teacher during elementary school raises long-run educational attainment for Black male students? Further, it cuts high school dropout rates by 39%. And it also raises college aspirations.

Just imagine what a different community this would be if we had Black male teachers well represented in our schools throughout Sampson County, bringing a sense of hope and encouragement that too many of our students lack today because they don’t feel that connection with the adult at the front of the class. In fact, all students benefit from having an effective Black male teacher, someone who can help dispel the stereotypes associated with being a Black male. Of course, great schools need good teachers from all backgrounds who can inspire and help guide young people, elevating their aspirations and dreams.

In order for us to make a difference in the lives of all children, we need Black teachers, especially Black male teachers, to be very involved in “the intellectual care and development of our boys and girls.” To be sure, we’ve come a long way on the educational front, but we must still insist our schools be places where all students feel honored, respected and valued, places where learning and teaching are made relevant and meaningful to all students, and places that find ways to engage every child in learning. Additionally, our schools must be places that welcome, support and value Black male teachers.

To my dismay, there are too few outward signs of our critical need for strong, positive Black male teachers in our schools across Sampson County. Those in key administrative roles seem content and too complacent with the status quo, being satisfied with “just hiring the best qualified teacher” and leaving it at that. Well, that’s not enough, and as a community, we must expect our school leaders to do more to help remedy this situation, realizing “you can’t be what you don’t see.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.