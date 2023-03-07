When everyone’s stomach was satisfied, a more solemn tone descended on the room as Mema addressed her grandsons all sitting in a row on one side of the table from oldest to youngest with little Freddie sitting on a stack of old phone books.

“You boys remember how sick your Great-Grandma Huggins has been for the last couple of weeks?” the gray-haired woman’s question was more of a statement to which all four boys shook their heads. “Well, my mother went to the Great Beyond last night.”

“When’s she coming back?” Fred blurted out not fully understanding the meaning of death.

Cecil let out a chuckle and quickly covered his mouth; but not before Paul kicked him under the table. “Ouch! That hurts.” The chain reaction continued down the line as Buck flicked Paul’s earlobe with his finger for kicking their younger brother.

Mom interrupted by saying, “No, Freddie. Gran’s not coming back. She went to heaven to be with Jesus.”

“When will we see her again? Cecil questioned with a serious look.

“Not for a long time,” Pap Pa chimed in. “When you get old and gray like Gran.”

Freddie saw tears falling on Mema’s cheeks as she wiped them with a hanky. “Why is Mema crying?”

“Mema’s sad because she misses Gran,” Pop explained. “Your Great-Grandma Huggins was her mother and my grandmother. When we think about our loved ones that passed on, we get teary-eyed.”

“Think about how you would feel if your mother left and wasn’t coming back.” Pap Pa added. All four boys began to sob.

Mom gave her father-in-law a stern look. “But I’m not going anywhere boys. Not to worry.” The youngsters began to wipe the tears away with the back of their hands and onto clean trousers.

“I didn’t mean to upset you,” Pap Pa explained to his grandsons. “I was only trying to help you understand why your grandmother is crying.”

“Not to worry Pap Pa,” Buck reassured his grandfather. “We understand.”

The conversation took on a lighter tone as plans were made to make room for Uncle Harry and cousins Leroy and Walter from California; and Uncle Walt and cousin Robert from Texas, all of which were coming for Great-Grandma Huggins’ funeral. Harry was Gran’s son and Walt was her son-in-law – Mema’s brother and brother-in-law, respectively.

The boys had puzzled looks on their faces.

“While you never met my Uncle Harry and his boys – my cousins – Leroy and Walt,” Pop noted. “You’ve met my Uncle Walt and cousin Robert. We went to their ranch in the summer of 1941, and they came up and stayed with us when Aunt Mary died the following February.”

“They don’t remember that,” Mom stood from the table to begin clearing the breakfast dishes. “That was more than six years ago. They were much younger, and Freddie wasn’t even born yet.”

“I remember them,” Buck piped up. “I was six when they last came to our house.”

“Whose Aunt Mary?” questioned Cecil.

“She was Mema’s sister,” Pap Pa stated while looking up from the newspaper he began reading in between bites of food. “She died in Texas and was buried in Liverpool Union Cemetery, which is just up over the hill from our house.”

“If they’re your uncles and cousins, Pop,” Paul interjected, “how are we related to them?”

“They are your great-uncles and first cousins, once removed,” explained the stout man with a spare tire around his middle.

“Who moved?” asked Fred stuffing his face with a huge bite of biscuit and sausage gravy.

“Once removed,” Pop corrected his fourth child. “Because they are my first cousins; and you are one generation after or removed from me,” he visualized the separation of the generations by putting his hands together and pulling them about a foot apart.

“What if they try to bully us; or worse – beat us up,” Cecil gasped.

Paul piped up and proudly noted, “Why, I’ll punch them right in the kisser if they try and mess with me,” as he nearly fell to the floor while rocking the back of his chair on its back legs.

“There you have it,” Pap Pa chimed in with a declaration after taking his last bite of his biscuits and gravy. “Nothing to worry about. Paul will put the cousins in their places if they step out of line.”

Mom came back to the table to carry more dirty dishes to the sink across the other side of the kitchen. “You boys are going to have to double up in the beds to make room for your three cousins that are going to share your room during their visit.”

The boys began to grumble and complain.

“I don’t want to sleep with Paul,” Buck murmured. “He still pees the bed.”

“I do not,” Paul retorted haughtily shaking his head. “It’s been at least a year since I’ve had an accident.”

“And Freddie kicks in his sleep,” Cecil chimed in.

“Only when I have a bad dream,” Fred protested with a scrunched-up face and protruding lips.

Mom laid the last of the dirty dishes back on the table and leaned over to make sure her boys could see her more clearly and to know that she meant business. “You will do as I say, and that’s the end of it. I don’t want to hear another word about it.”

Paul started to say something, but his mother raised the forefinger on her right hand. “Not another word.” The second oldest bit his lower lip and lowered his eyes.

“Yes, ma’am,” stated all four boys in unison.

“Harry and Walt will stay in my mother’s room,” Mema added to soften the blow of her daughter-in-law’s sharp tone.

The kitchen emptied out as everyone ran off to complete their assignments.

This story, the second of six about my father’s family set in Perry County, Pennsylvania, was taken from my book “Little Town Along the Susquehanna” which can be found on Facebook.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.