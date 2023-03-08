The definition of “default” is inaction or neglect. Is this where “We, The People,” are today?

“We the People” is the preamble to the Constitution of the United States.

Abraham Lincoln said in the Gettysburg Address, “We are “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. Our Constitution was made for only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the Government of any other.” But is this true today?

Today’s two of the most sacred responsibilities for American citizens are serving on juries and Voting. These are the voices of the people, and no compromise or other form of disregard is consistent with our Constitution or our voices.

Why do most juries tend to have 12 people? Welsh King Morgan of Gla-Morgan, who established jury trials in 725 A.D., decided upon the number 12, linking the judge and jury to Jesus and his Twelve Apostles.

Sadly, people do not want to serve on juries. Many will do anything to keep from serving. No one, who has refused to serve on jury duty, has a right to complain about the results of trials. Likewise, many people do not exercise their right and responsibility to vote. They have no right to complain about the results of elections.

I know many instances where people lied to stay out of jury duty. For example, they would lie to the presiding judge during jury selections, fabricate health issues, and any other excuses. I know of one instance where a person seeking elected public office was summoned to jury duty. This person did not want to serve and even loudly publicly announced to others before the court how to lie to get out of serving.

The United States Constitution (6th and 14th Amendments) guarantees a right to a trial by jury of your peers in criminal prosecutions. The jury is charged with finding the facts of the case after reviewing the evidence and deciding if the defendant is guilty.

Participating in elections by Voting is one of the critical freedoms of American life. But unfortunately, many people in other countries worldwide do not have the same freedom, nor did many Americans in centuries past. Therefore, no matter what you believe or whom you support, it is vital to exercise your right to vote.

As a past Perquimans County Board of Elections member, I witnessed how many registered citizens did not vote in elections. I saw this as a tragedy in our election process and possible outcome changes.

During the 2020 presidential election, statistics revealed that about 67% of eligible voters cast ballots, meaning a third did not. In addition, this statistic showed that about 80 million stayed home.

Reasons for not voting included, Not being registered to vote (29%), Not being interested in politics (23%), Not liking the candidates (20%), Feeling their vote wouldn’t have made a difference (16), and Being undecided on whom to vote for (10%).

Americans, “WE THE PEOPLE” must be one, stand together, and vote at election time. No one has the right to blame the unfavorable results of any election if that person has not voted. All Americans must remember that 1) Voting protects democracy; 2) Every vote matters; 3) Voting shapes social agendas; 4) Voting shapes the economy; 5) Voting affects environmental policies; 6) Voting affects foreign policy; 7) Voting impacts your wallet; 8) Voting holds leaders accountable; 9) Voting impacts the present and the future; and 10) Voting is part of protecting human rights.

“WE, THE PEOPLE,” must each fully engage in our responsibilities to leave an America to our descendants that we would want to be left to us. We must not fail our descendants by default. This responsibility starts with everyone voting for suitable candidates.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.