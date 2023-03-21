After the boys were in the confines of their sleeping quarters for the night, Walter plopped on one of the beds and asked why there was a casket sitting at the far end of the living room.

“The better question is… who… is in that casket?” Bobby laughed eerily along with the Price boys.

“You mean… Gran is downstairs in the living room?” Leroy queried with a gulp.

“Wow,” Walter exclaimed taking off his pointy-toed shoes. “Out in California they lay out the body at the funeral home.”

“Not here,” Bobby noted looking out the side window at the dimly lit streetlamps. “They prepare the body for its final resting place and bring it right back into the house for the wake.”

“Spooky,” Leroy fluttered around the room before squatting in front of the youngest of the bunch. “Gran’s ghost is flying all over this house right now; and she’s sitting right next to Freddie.”

When Fred leapt from the bed with a holler, the other boys roared with laughter.

“Who’s hollering in here,” questioned Mom as she waltzed into the bedroom. “Since I just put Marlin down for the night, you boys are going to have to keep the noise to a minimum.”

Once the redheaded disciplinarian handed out the sleeping arrangements, she informed the cross-country visitors they would be taking a bath along with her boys the following evening before making a quick exit.

“What did your mother mean we’ll all take a bath tomorrow evening,” queried Leroy while scratching his curly brown locks.

“We don’t have indoor plumbing,” mentioned Buck with arched eyebrows. “We take a bath in the metal tub hanging on the back stoop off the kitchen one at a time from oldest to youngest.”

“Where do we use the toilet?” Walter inquired.

“In the outhouse,” noted Cecil as he stood at the back window pointing to a tall shanty standing in the corner of the lot.

“Eww,” cried Leroy and Walter in unison upon looking at their Pennsylvania cousins.

Once everyone was in bed fast asleep, the young whippersnappers were wide awake chattering amongst themselves.

When Robert and Leroy came back from a trip to the outhouse, Paul smartly stated, “I’m glad to see that you didn’t fall in.”

“Hardy har har,” Robert patted his younger cousin on the head as he walked back to his bunk for the night. “You’re a one-man comedy routine in a vaudeville show.”

“I think we should go downstairs and check out Gran’s casket,” Leroy chimed in.

“I don’t want to go down there in the dark,” whined Fred pulling the covers over his head. “It’s way too scary.”

Robert knelt down beside the bed and put the little tyke‘s hand in his. “I’ll hold your hand Freddie – not to worry.”

“We’ll have to be very quiet, so we don’t wake Joanie and Marlin when we pass through their bedroom,” cautioned Buck.

With Fred in his arms, Robert led the way down the stairs followed closely by the other five boys.

After the curious shavers entered the living room and stood looking at Gran’s casket in the moonlight, Leroy commented, “See, it’s not so bad.”

“Yeah,” added Robert. “It’s not like Gran can come out of her casket or anything.”

Those words no more spilled out of the 20-year-old’s mouth when the lid on the casket slowly opened; and the boys cautiously took a step back as they clutched one another’s hand.

Fred hid his head against Robert’s neck as he clutched his cousin with a death grip. It was all the oldest of the bunch could do to keep from laughing out loud.

The practical joke was working like a charm.

“I thought you said nothing would happen,” cried Paul.

“How did the lid open all by itself,” stammered Walter.

The little tyke no more got those words out of his mouth when a ghost-like creature danced across the room.

Robert covered Fred’s mouth to contain his screams while the other boys fell into a pile while trying to flee the room to get away from the ghost of their deceased great-grandmother.

A white sheet fell on top of the pile of bodies in the middle of the living room floor.

Still unsure what happened, the younger boys picked themselves up off the floor and raced up the staircase to the bedroom.

As Leroy picked up the white sheet from the floor, Bobby unhooked the wire used to carry it across the parlor like a ghost in the moonlight.

“Opening up the casket lid was a nice touch,” snickered Leroy.

“I didn’t open up the casket lid,” Robert shot back. “I thought you did.”

Robert and Leroy looked at one another with their eyes as big as saucers before dropping their hijinks paraphernalia and raced up the steps to join their cousins.

Pap Pa came from the bedroom behind the stairs in his night shirt and slippers while rubbing his eyes. “What’s all the commotion about?”

Uncle Harry and Uncle Walt came out from behind the casket giggling like a couple of schoolgirls.

“What have you two been up too,” quizzed the gray-haired gentleman with a long-drawn-out yawn.

“Sorry Ralph! We didn’t mean to wake you and Catherine,” Harry apologized when scooping up the white sheet from off the floor. “Robert and Leroy thought they would scare the younger boys with a makeshift ghost.”

“So we thought we’d get’em good with a little tomfoolery of our own by raisin’ the casket lid,” Walt stated with his Texas drawl.

“I’m glad you boys had a good laugh, but I’m going back to bed,” chuckled Pap Pa.

This story, the third of six about my father’s family set during the summer of 1948 in Perry County, Pennsylvania, was taken from my book “Little Town Along the Susquehanna” which can be found on Facebook.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.