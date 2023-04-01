A Saturday morning ritual for me, whenever possible, is to get my cup of coffee, sit back, and watch “Marty and McGee.” “Marty and McGee” is a sort of sports talk program on the SEC Network, one of the ESPN networks. But the show is about much more than sports.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee are born and bred Southerners. Marty was raised in southwestern Virginia, while Ryan was born in Rockingham and grew up in several towns in North and South Carolina. They both now live in the Charlotte area and are award winning reporters for ESPN.

Their conversations for the three hours will center around sports. But it will often venture into other areas, like Bojangles biscuits, Nike sneakers, raising kids, adventures growing up, and so on. In other words, life in general.

At the end of the program, they have a segment called Hillbilly Headlines. Yes, it’s some of those dumb crook headlines and stories, but with a Southern flavor. For example, from last year, they read a news story about a woman in Florida. (Why does it always seem to be in Florida?) The woman was found naked and stuck in the town sewer. The newspaper report quoted a member of the woman’s family discussing the woman. About the woman, they said, “She has a history of odd choices and bad decisions.” I suppose many of us can say that about someone in our family.

But sometimes “Marty and McGee” will deliver more than sports and southern culture. Yes, the good old boys will make you think. This past Saturday they interviewed the baseball coach, Sam Roberts, and one of his players from Virginia Military Institute (VMI). The team has adopted a Dale Earnhardt attitude in being aggressive on the playing field. They even put a racecar with a number 3, (Earnhardt’s number) on their practice uniform. And they are aggressive, breaking a NCAA record with nine stolen bases in one inning earlier this season.

But something Coach Roberts said during the interview caught my attention along with Marty Smith. Roberts, who is in his first year at VMI, said he wanted to install a philosophy of “freedom of failure” with his players. He didn’t want them to be afraid to fail, like being called out trying to steal second base. In other words, be aggressive, go for it.

After the fun interview was over, Marty and McGee spent several minutes talking about that one phrase, “freedom of failure,” and having the freedom to fail. Their conversation centered around young kids, that we as adults should encourage them to try new things, and not be afraid to fail.

The freedom to fail. The sad thing is that many are paralyzed by the fear of failure, and that’s not just kids. Looking back, there were opportunities I probably should have tried to attempt, but was more concerned about “what if it doesn’t work out,” or “what if I fail.” But there were times that I did step out of my comfort zone. Yes, sometimes it didn’t work out. But, other times it did. I learned and grew from both, and I am a better person because of both.

Sometime ago, I was playing golf with some friends. On a par five, Chuck crushed his drive and could possibly go for the green. I asked him if he was going for the green with his second shot, or was he going to take the safe shot and lay up because there was water surrounding the green. His response was to the point: “I didn’t come here to lay up.” So he went for it.

What about you and me? There are opportunities out there. And there may be some potential hazards along with those opportunities. But we didn’t come here to lay up. Maybe it’s time to go for it.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]